'I don't select the leader': Nixon says he'll work with Smith to keep UCP together, defeat NDP

Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children

A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his son and daughter was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police described as case of deadly domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.

