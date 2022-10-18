'I don't select the leader': Nixon says he'll work with Smith to keep UCP together, defeat NDP

Alberta's finance minister didn't exactly offer a glowing review of new premier Danielle Smith Tuesday, but he said he respects the process that saw her elected.

"I don't select the leader. Our membership do," Jason Nixon told CTV News Edmonton.

He and others were headed into a caucus retreat at the Best Western Plus in Sylvan Lake around sunrise, the first under the new United Conservative Party leader.

Nixon was asked directly if he thinks Smith is the right person to lead the UCP.

"The right person to lead the UCP is who our membership elected. Our membership elected premier Smith," he replied. "We are going to work very hard with her to keep this party united and defeat the NDP."

Nixon, a close ally of former premier Jason Kenney, didn't endorse anyone in the race but has publicly stated that he prefered runner-up Travis Toews.

Smith won the leadership with 53.77 per cent of the vote on Oct. 4 and was sworn in as premier Oct. 11.

Since then, she's been widely criticized for comments about unvaccinated people and Russia's war on Ukraine. The NDP is demanding that she apologize for the latter, but Smith is firing back saying the opposition's "politicization" of the issue is "offensive and inappropriate."

"I suppose we could re-litigate every statement that I have made in the past and with the different hats that I've worn. When I talk to the public, what they're interested in knowing is what I'm going to do going forward,” Smith said in a statement.

"I think it's fair you ask her for details on what she may or may not have meant (about the war), so I won't speak for the premier," Nixon said.

"But the premier has shown me every indication that she supports where I'm at with Ukraine and will continue to work with her caucus and cabinet to support the Ukrainian people."

Other MLAs offered clear support for Smith, including two who publicly endorsed Toews.

"I support Danielle and she is going to be the leader that Alberta needs moving forward. And I think out of anything, it always takes a bit of time for somebody to settle into the office," said Highwood MLA RJ Sigurdson.

"She'll do a fantastic job to be able to unite conservative movement around conservative values, which are building a better Alberta for our children and grandchildren, and I'm excited about it," said Taber-Warner MLA Grant Hunter.

Smith is expected to announce a new cabinet on Friday and those selected will be sworn in on Monday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Saif Kaisar