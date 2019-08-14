The Edmonton Prospects have unveiled the team's vision for the future of Re/Max Field ahead of its formal pitch to the city tomorrow.

The proposal outlines a vision for both the ballpark itself and the surrounding Rossdale neighbourhood.

Patrick Cassidy, the team's managing partner, says the group's pitch calls for replacement turf on the infield as well as new LED stadium lights and scoreboard, with an estimated cost of $1.6 million.

"I feel confident," said Cassidy. "I think we're the best option in terms of baseball and in terms of some of the ideas we have for the ballpark.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the team outlined an ambitious vision for the surrounding area that includes a microbrewery, restaurants and gondola.

The PROSPECTS VISION: Fieldhouse / Fitness / Parking Garage for 700V / Public Market / Plaza / Dorm Res / Retail / Commercial / Micro Brewery / Restaurants / Gondola.