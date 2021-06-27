EDMONTON -- As Alberta gets ready to drop provincial health restrictions, which include wearing masks in indoor public spaces, some are anxious about a future without masks.

“I'm sort of nervous about it. It's been almost two years of wearing masks,” said Amanda Salame, who was out on Whyte Avenue.

Before 2020, people might have had to run back into the house to grab a phone or keys, but now masks have become just as much a part of daily life all over the world.

“Masks feel like the new normal,” said Nancy, who was also on Whyte Avenue.

Others are relieved to see an end to restrictions.

“There’s a pent up enthusiasm to get back to normal,” said Dr. Toby Rutner, a psychologist. “People are… it’s like they’ve been released from prison.”

Rutner said that for people who are shy or even agoraphobic, wearing masks and staying inside may have felt like good things. He added these kind of people will have a harder time returning to a pre-pandemic mindset.

“There will be a number of people who won’t take their masks off, who don’t feel like they’re safe, who feel really insecure and anxious.”

He added that children have also been under pressure to wear masks during the pandemic.

“We say now you can take your masks off, and then they get very afraid. They don't want to do anything wrong. So I think our messaging needs to be more clear,” said Rutner.

A survey from the Canadian Mental Health Association showed nearly half of women are experiencing more stress, anxiety and depression.

“This is a significant transition and while it may be very exciting in some ways, it’s ok to be nervous, it’s normal to experience anxiety,” said Jennifer Yurkiw, with the Canadian Mental Health Association. “Reaching out to help, whether that be in your social circles or people in your personal life (is important).

During the pandemic, Rutner talked about how people who didn’t want to wear masks were pressured to for the safety of public health, but he doesn’t expect the reverse to happen when the restrictions lift.

“Hopefully, the end of the pandemic will allow us to reconcile with each other, spend more time face to face with each other and develop a more human relationship,” said Rutner.

Even with the public health restrictions lifted, masks will still be required by the province on public transit, in taxis and in ride shares. Private businesses will also be allowed to decide if customers and staff will need to wear masks inside stores.

To help clear up some of the confusion, the federal government has released new guidelines for fully vaccinated Canadians.

They include not requiring masks during small dinners with friends, family BBQs or playing sports.

The government is recommending wearing masks at large and crowded events due to circulating COVID-19 variants, even if people are fully vaccinated.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Touria Izri