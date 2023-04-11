'I think people are forgiving,' Smith says of UCP 'missteps' ahead of provincial vote
A campaign-style announcement featuring UCP Leader Danielle Smith ended with her getting grilled on a number of controversies Tuesday while a health-care worker appeared to give the premier a sly middle finger.
The photo of the woman in a lab coat and a medical mask with her arms crossed and finger up in the direction of Smith blew up on social media following the Tuesday gathering in Sherwood Park.
Smith and local candidates were at the Synergy Wellness Centre "because the NDP keep lying" about the party's plans for health care.
She insisted Albertans will not have to pay out-of-pocket for medical care or prescriptions, despite statements she made suggesting more user-pay policies before becoming premier.
Smith also received several questions about her call with Artur Pawlowski, which she again refused to answer citing legal advice.
"We've got to let the ethics commissioner process play out. I respect the role that she has and I'm fully cooperating with her," Smith told reporters.
Smith was then asked about a UCP candidate who recently said people who have heart attacks should be held accountable because some are "extremely overweight."
A now-former UCP candidate who claimed that teachers were showing pornography to kindergarten kids was also brought up by a reporter who asked why the party isn't taking responsibility for both statements.
"I think the two candidates did take responsibility. One offered her resignation and I accepted it and the other offered clarification on her statement and I accept that as well," Smith said.
'SHE IS LOSING A LOT OF PEOPLE'
Things are not going well for Smith and her UCP ahead of a May 29 vote, said campaign strategist Stephen Carter.
He ran successful campaigns for former premier Alison Redford and former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi and said the UCP will have a tough time launching under the current cloud of controversy.
"She is losing a lot of people, and we're seeing that in polls now. And the problem with polls is once they go down, they tend to go down in a hurry," Carter told CTV News Edmonton.
He was referring to a CBC-commissioned poll that shows the NDP is gaining on the UCP in Calgary. Carter said it is bad news for the governing party.
The questions surrounding Smith, her candidates and Pawlowski are gifts to the NDP, Carter believes, because moderates are turning away from Smith and her party in battleground ridings in Calgary.
"Negativity tends to win the day in campaigning…More often than not, it is the party that loses the campaign painting itself with their own negativity, as Danielle Smith is right now," he said.
Smith insisted Tuesday that the election writ will be dropped on May 1 and that Albertans will vote on May 29.
But Carter pointed out that date could be changed by a government with a majority, and he wouldn't be shocked if that's an option some in the UCP are considering.
"If another poll is released in the next week that shows her dropping even further, knives could come out. This is not a party that is known for being tolerant of losing," he said.
"Tossing out a leader might be the best thing that the UCP could do, in order to get themselves on solid footing."
'HER STORY KEEPS CHANGING'
Political scientist Duane Bratt watched Tuesday's press conference and noted Smith would not tell reporters when she learned that ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler began investigating the Pawlowski call.
"It was clear she doesn't want to talk about that," Bratt told CTV News Edmonton.
"There are issues about her judgment, about her trustworthiness. And those are going to continue throughout the campaign."
Smith announced the investigation herself on Monday.
On Tuesday, Smith said reporters should ask Trussler's office when she informed the premier of the investigation, but the ethics commissioner does not confirm publicly if investigations exist until they are completed.
On her radio show on Saturday, Smith offered a new version of the story, stating she took the call from Pawlowski because she thought it was going to be in the context of his role as the leader of another political party.
"The problem with the radio show is that the version of events keeps changing. Her story keeps changing," Bratt said.
"She said she only talked to him on a leader-to-leader basis. There was no indication at any time in that phone call that it was on a leader-to-leader basis, and that's where she gets into trouble."
Bratt said the Pawlowski call controversy might die down if Smith stops talking about it for a couple of weeks and if no new developments emerge.
Carter suggested Smith and the UCP go quiet for a week to strategize about if they should launch a campaign, when and how best to do that.
Smith was asked Tuesday if she was worried about all of the controversy surrounding her and her party, as the vote approaches.
"I've had 27 years in public life making statements and, you know, there are sometimes where I've had missteps, I don't think there's any doubt about that," she said.
"I think people are forgiving when you give an opportunity to explain what you meant and I want to extend the same opportunity to others…Sometimes we're not perfect in how we communicate and I keep, every single day, working on that and I'm going to encourage my candidates to do the same."
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to officials at the Synergy Wellness Centre to confirm if the woman appearing to make a hand gesture at the premier is an employee or not and to offer her an opportunity to explain the situation.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti and The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
A Canadian hotel is among the 100 best new hotels in the world: Travel + Leisure
New rankings from Travel + Leisure reveals a Canadian hotel is among the 100 best new and renovated hotels in the world.
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Calgary
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
Plumes of black smoke visible throughout Calgary amid blaze at auto recycling facility
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto recycling facility on Tuesday.
-
RCMP say someone else was driving the vehicle that killed Samantha Wylie in August 2022
Mounties out of Cochrane have charged a new person in connection with the fatal collision that killed military veteran Samantha Wylie.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Saskatoon police make arrest in parking lot confrontation caught on video
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in conection with a confrontation at SaskTel Centre that was caught on camera and widely shared online.
-
Cuts could be coming to your kids' classrooms: Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is warning that cuts could be headed for the classroom.
Regina
-
Police believed Regina mother accused in death of son had something to hide
Regina police officers believed Chelsea Whitby had something to hide in the weeks following the death of her 18-month-old son, Emerson.
-
'Dangerous and divisive': Prairie premiers call on federal government to retract natural resource right statements
The Premiers of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are calling on the federal government to retract statements made by federal justice minister David Lametti over the Natural Resource Revenue Act.
-
American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
Atlantic
-
'It's so needless': Shock as Halifax Public Gardens building hit by second suspicious fire
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County considering replacing RCMP
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is considering a new police force to replace the RCMP.
-
Charlottetown rental licensing delayed until after tourist season
Charlottetown’s first-in-the-region short-term rental licensing plan has been delayed over concerns they were incomplete.
Toronto
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found in 87% of household objects tested in new U of T study
Cancer-causing chemicals were found in more than 87 per cent of the household objects tested in a new study conducted by University of Toronto researchers.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Two Ontarians lose hundreds of thousands of Aeroplan points after hack
Two Ontario men say they were shocked when their Aeroplan accounts were hacked and their loyalty points were stolen.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Québec says restoring power to last customers hit by ice storm 'complex'
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month
Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
-
Judge postpones eviction of Montreal homeless encampment under Ville-Marie expressway
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to postpone its plans to evict a group of people living in tents under a Montreal highway for 10 days.
Ottawa
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Potential job action looms as deadline for strike vote approaches for PSAC members
The clock is ticking on the strike vote deadline for 120,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members. Last week, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers also voted in favour of strike action.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A teacher from Queensmount Public School in Kitchener is facing four new sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Waterloo goalie announced as Maple Leafs backup for Tuesday’s game
Waterloo’s Matt Onuska has signed an amateur tryout agreement and will serve as the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender in Tuesday night’s game.
-
Kitchener Rangers sell 14,000 tickets in 6 hours for second round of OHL playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers said the franchise sold 14,000 tickets in six hours for the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 closed in Sturgeon Falls after crash
A crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls has closed the road in both directions Tuesday night, police say.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'The water is up to my knees': Resident concerned as back lane puddle inches closer to homes
The rapid spring thaw in Winnipeg has East Elmwood-area residents concerned about a pool of knee-deep water in their back lane inching closer and closer to their properties.
-
Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
Why Tataskweyak Cree Nation is taking the province to court
A First Nation is taking the province to court saying its treaty rights are being impacted by a licence the province issued to Manitoba Hydro.
Vancouver
-
Scrubbi founder apologizes for missed, delayed payments to cleaners
The founder of a B.C.-based cleaning company is apologizing following CTV News' reporting that numerous contractors were not compensated for their work.
-
BC Prosecution Service declines to approve charges in Burnaby hockey game brawl
No charges will be laid against a man accused of kicking a fellow hockey player in the head with a skate during an on-ice fight in Burnaby last summer, according to Mounties.
-
New Westminster police seek 3 suspects after stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station Monday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police help bylaw officers clear homeless encampment, some vow to return
On Tuesday morning, along the 600-block of Princess Avenue in downtown Victoria, bylaw officers – accompanied by Victoria police officers –moved to clear a homeless encampment.
-
Nanaimo lost dog captured after 73 days on the loose
A four-year-old border collie has been captured after 73 days on the loose on Vancouver Island, much to the relief of a volunteer organization that had been tracking the animal’s movements.
-
'It's looking really nice': Floating spa arrives at Victoria Inner Harbour
A floating spa featuring hot tubs, cold pools and saunas, has arrived at Victoria’s Inner Harbour.