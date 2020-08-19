EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains images some viewers may find disturbing

Police are searching for a man captured on surveillance video appearing to punch a dog multiple times.

The video begins with the dog approaching a home with the man following and yelling at it. When the dog lies on the home's front lawn, the man appears to punch it multiple times as he continues to shout and swear at the dog.

Afterward, a neighbour comes out and is heard saying, "What's going on?"

The man says it's his dog, and they exchange words.

"Do you know her? No. Well, then shut the f—k up," the man says.

"Let's go," he says to the dog. "See how well she listens now?" he then says to the neighbour out of frame.

A neighbour told CTV News Edmonton the incident was awful.

"He punched him like five, six, eight, 10 times," the person said. "Then started kneeing him, kicked him, dragged him down the block."

Edmonton police say the beating happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the area of 179 Street and 80A Avenue and confirm they have opened an animal cruelty investigation.

The man who beat the dog is described as white with brown hair pulled back in a ponytail and he was wearing a dark t-shirt, shorts and a hat, police said.

Edmonton police described the dog as a large tan-coloured Mastiff mix that the man was calling Macy or Lacy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

'IT DEFINITELY MADE ME SICK'

Kaitlin Adams, the woman whose surveillance camera caught the man punching the dog, told CTV News Edmonton she was home when it happened but only heard the shouting and swearing.

She went outside and her neighbours told her everything.

"They said there was a guy hitting a dog on your lawn, and I was like, 'What?'"

Adams said moments following the beating, a woman came from the same direction as the man and dog and apologized on the dog's behalf, saying, "The dog gets really agitated and will bark."

"We said, 'The dog didn’t make any noise. There was no barking,'" Adams recounted. "And she was like, 'Oh, I'm really, really sorry,' and kept backing up being really reserved."

The group asked the woman if she lived in the area, and she said yes, according to Adams.

When she eventually watched the surveillance video, she said, "I was really disgusted and it definitely made me sick.

"I just think the dog deserves a loving home…it was just sad that the dog just took it."

CTV News showed the video to Edmonton Humane Society CEO Liza Sunley, who shook her head as she watched it.

"Oh my goodness," she said. "That's no way to treat an animal."

According to Sunley, the dog was fearful during the beating because his head and tail were low.

"It's cowering," she explained. "You can tell this is a dog that's quite afraid.

"We worry, obviously, about the physical kind of implications in this abuse, but also the emotional implications as well. You know, fear of humans in the future."