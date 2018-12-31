

Tickets are now on sale for one of winters most popular attractions

After five weeks of construction Ice Castles at Hawrelak Park will open to the public on Friday.

This is the fourth year for the frozen creation, which is made up of 25 million pounds of ice.

Officials say the recent blast of chilly weather over the past few weeks has helped with construction.

“I think we've been really fortunate this year, we've been able to grow a larger castle.. than previous years and we haven't really had warm weather holding us back.” Shaun Magnaye of Ice Castles Edmonton told CTV News.

There are six ice castles across North America; Edmonton is the only Canadian city.

You can buy tickets for Ice Castles Edmonton online.