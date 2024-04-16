Ice District watch parties return for Oilers playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are bringing back watch parties inside and outside Rogers Place when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in the coming days.

Oilers fans will once again be able to watch home and away games at Ice District Plaza and Scotiabank Fan Park.

The watch parties are for all ages and free but space is limited. Doors open 90 minutes before puck drop.

For away games, Rogers Place will host watch parties for $5 and net proceeds will go to the team's community foundation.

The regular season ends on Thursday and the playoffs begin as early as Saturday.

It's unclear when the Oilers, who have home-ice advantage in the first round, will play their first playoff game.

Single-game tickets for the first round went on sale Tuesday morning.

Tickets for Rogers Place watch parties go on sale next Monday at noon online.

The Oilers have two more regular season games on Wednesday and Thursday.