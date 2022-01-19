Ice On Whyte brings winter magic to Whyte Avenue

An outdoor winter event is returning to Edmonton with 11 internationally recognized snow and ice carvers from across the country.

Ice On Whyte is turning Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park into a sculpture garden from Jan. 27 through Feb. 6.

Visitors can watch demonstrations on ice carving techniques, and try carving in the Chippers ice carving tent.

People in the Ice On Whyte Chippers ice carving tent during the 2020 Ice On Whyte festival. (Source: dbphotographics.ca)

The event is taking place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ice On Whyte is participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) and requires visitors 12 and older to show proof of vaccination.

Masks are encouraged on site, and required in the Chippers tent.

This year there will not be an ice bar or alcohol served on site.

The event is operating at a reduced capacity, organizers say they're calling Ice On Whyte an event instead of a festival this year to reflect that.

Tickets are available online or at the gate.