Ice On Whyte brings winter magic to Whyte Avenue

Melody of Autumn Skies ice carving from the 2020 Ice on Whyte festival. (Source: dbphotographics.ca) Melody of Autumn Skies ice carving from the 2020 Ice on Whyte festival. (Source: dbphotographics.ca)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

When could the COVID-19 pandemic switch to endemic?

An infectious diseases specialist says the COVID-19 pandemic could begin pivoting to an endemic status in higher-income countries by early spring, based on how Omicron is spreading and affecting hospitalization rates.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island