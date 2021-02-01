EDMONTON -- As much as 40 centimetres of snowfall is possible along the Icefields Parkway by the end of Tuesday, prompting a possible closure in the area.

Due to significant blowing and drifting snow, Parks Canada will monitor Highway 93 south of Jasper between Athabasca Falls to the Saskatchewan River Crossing.

A short notice closure could take place any time from now through to Wednesday, Parks Canada warned drivers.

Check 511 Alberta when planning your travels.