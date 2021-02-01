Advertisement
Icefields Parkway may close for avalanche control after snowfall: Parks Canada
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 5:25PM MST
Highway 93 north of Lake Louise.
EDMONTON -- As much as 40 centimetres of snowfall is possible along the Icefields Parkway by the end of Tuesday, prompting a possible closure in the area.
Due to significant blowing and drifting snow, Parks Canada will monitor Highway 93 south of Jasper between Athabasca Falls to the Saskatchewan River Crossing.
A short notice closure could take place any time from now through to Wednesday, Parks Canada warned drivers.
Check 511 Alberta when planning your travels.