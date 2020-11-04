Advertisement
IKEA closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 4:27PM MST
In this screen grab, a Google Maps street view of IKEA in Edmonton is pictured. (Google Maps)
EDMONTON -- The IKEA in Edmonton is closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on its website.
It’s unclear when the staff member last worked or was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The store will be disinfected by a third-party and will reopen when the sanitization is complete.
IKEA Edmonton's curbside pick-up is also temporarily closed.