EDMONTON -- Sales are up and listings are down in the Edmonton real estate market to start off the new decade.

According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton, total residential sales in the Edmonton area increased by 0.5 per cent compared to January 2019. And the number of new listings has decreased over 11.5 per cent since last year.

Single family homes are selling for an average of $413,954, an increase from 2019, and condominiums selling for an average of $204,355, a decrease of 5.94 per cent yearoveryear.

Here’s a list of the five most expensive homes for sale in the Greater Edmonton Area as of Feb. 26 according to Realtor.ca:

The most expensive listing is 108 Westbrook Dr. NW, at $8.5 million.

This custom-built 19,500 square-foot home is on a ravine lot in Westbrook Estates. The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion has a chef-inspired kitchen, large bedrooms, a master retreat, a wine room, media room, indoor pool and hot tub.

Next up: 19 Wedgewood Cr. NW, listed at $6.9 million.

The architecturally designed and custom crafted two-storey house backs onto Wedgewood ravine. The 10,306 square-foot home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and a walk-out lower level.

8606 Saskatchewan Dr. NW, is next on the list.

Listed at $5,595,000, the home backs directly onto the river valley and its floor-to-ceiling windows offer a panoramic view of it. The four-bedroom, nine-bathroom custom home has over 10,000 square-feet of living space, with a large roof-top deck, and enough parking for eight cars.

Number four is 5604 Whitemud Rd. NW, listed at $4,795,000.

The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in the Brander Gardens neighbourhood, has vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms, and a movie room. The two-storey house has a secluded private entrance, and is placed in an “enchanted forest” setting.

Fifth on the list is 23 Windermere Dr. SW.

The Windermere Ridge Estates home is listed at $4.3 million. It has a gourmet chef-inspired kitchen, meditation room, a two-tiered theatre, and an elevator. The four-bedroom, nine-bathroom home also claims to have “positive Feng Shui flow.”

The five most expensive condos for sale in the Greater Edmonton Area are:

#3001 11969 Jasper Ave. NW, listed at $2,699,900.

The condo in the Pearl Tower takes up an entire floor, with a 360-degree view of the entire city of Edmonton. The property has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a fully automated system to control all the electronics. It includes four underground parking stalls and six balconies.

Listed at $2,395,000, there’s #602 11826 100 Ave. NW, in The Carlisle building.

Located steps from the river valley, this 2,580 square-foot condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit offers two underground parking stalls and was recently renovated.

Number three on the list is #3201 11969 Jasper Ave. NW.

This two-storey penthouse in the Pearl Tower has panoramic river valley and downtown views. The unit has a gourmet master suite, finishes in marble and granite, and a wine room.

At number four is #PH04/1804 9939 109 ST. NW.

Listed at $1,580,000 the two-storey corner unit has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a chef-inspired kitchen. The unit features exclusive use of the roof top patio with a bar, hot tub, infrared sauna and views of the city.

Fifth on the list is another unit in the Pearl Tower, #2092 11969 Jasper Ave. NW.

Listed at $1,498,000, the 29th-floor unit offers unobstructed 180-degree views of the city. The master suite has a soaker tub, steam shower and walk-in closet. The condo also has three private balconies and 10-foot ceilings.

