EDMONTON -- The Albertan who won more than $8.7 million dollars on Tuesday has claimed their prize.

Hayley McNeil had the winning World Juniors 50/50 ticket for the jackpot of nearly $17.5 million dollars, netting herself $8.7 million.

�� Congratulations, Hayley! ��



And THANK YOU, Alberta. Your contributions to grassroots hockey initiatives throughout #WorldJuniors will have a longstanding legacy in the province.



Full list of winners and details can be found at https://t.co/g6FB29FCWZ. pic.twitter.com/NCzJerKCtj — #WorldJuniors (@HC_WJC) January 6, 2021

The draw was the largest of the series, eclipsing the nearly $10.6 million dollar jackpot on Monday.

The online 50/50s were held every game day and tickets were only available to people in Alberta.

The money raised through the draws will be invested into hockey initiatives in the province.

The United States defeated Canada on Tuesday to capture the gold medal at the championship.