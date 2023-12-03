'Inclusion means everyone': Edmonton woman asks city to make communities more accessible
An Edmonton woman wants more done to ensure that community events are accessible for the entire community.
Marla Smith uses a motorized wheelchair and was recently unable to attend a community event in person because the building wasn't accessible enough for her to get inside.
"When it comes to civic engagement, it should be as barrier free as possible," Smith said. "Because when everyone isn't able to participate in that, and these are important issues to society, it basically says that we aren't part of that society."
The Nov. 28 TED Talk-inspired speaker series was promoted on Facebook as a "movement towards a sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant Edmonton."
It was organized by Ward papastew Coun. Michael Janz and held at the Metro Cinema in Old Strathcona.
The historic building has limited accessibility, and Smith said she and another wheelchair user were unable to get inside.
"It didn't really feel all that geared towards building a more inclusive and welcoming Edmonton for all when you're the person sitting outside and can't go in," she said.
Janz said in a statement Sunday that he doesn't want anyone to be or feel excluded. He said he "explored changing venues" but that is "was not possible.'
"I explored renting a second ramp and other accommodations for this event, however it was not possible to achieve the requested grade without blocking the alleyway, or the sidewalk, creating further accessibility issues," he wrote.
The event was live streamed and Janz said a recording of the event will also be shared.
'INCLUSION MEANS EVERYONE'
Elected officials should be leaders in promoting inclusion, Smith said, and choosing a less accessible venue sends a message that it's okay to exclude people with limited mobility "once in a while."
"It becomes really easy to continue that," she added. "And we can't expect our businesses in older areas to strive to become more accessible when our leaders are giving that kind of permission to let it slide."
Smith said she can think of five recent community events that she's been unable to attend due to a lack of accessibility.
"Even the beginning of November, the same counselor held the grand opening at a dog park. I'm the dog owner, I utilized dog facilities and I couldn't get into the dog park," Smith, who has two service dogs, said.
At the time, Smith tweeted that a "significant drop" from concrete onto soft dirt at the park prevented her from getting in and out safely and that the event should have been postponed until there was a safe way for everyone to enjoy the space.
"There's something about rolling past a lineup of people that are waiting to go into a place that you can't that makes you feel like you're less of a person when you're not less than a person," Smith said Saturday.
Sunday was the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Smith said it's a day to highlight how communities can be made more inclusive and accessible.
"We have these neighborhoods where when we talk about inclusion, we paint rainbow crosswalks, but we put them between buildings that people can't get into," Smith said. "Inclusion means everyone all of the time, and that gets forgotten."
Edmonton, Smith said, can do several things to improve life for residents with a disability, including more timely and extensive snow clearing on sidewalks, and making sure temporary and permanent ramps are safe for wheelchair users.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti and John Hanson
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday evening.
This Canadian couple used surrogacy to have a child. Here's what they want you to know
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
Conspiracy theories are popular in Canada, especially among conservatives: poll
The Earth is flat. We have been secretly contacted by intelligent beings from other planets. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did not land on the moon in 1969. They may sound like bizarre statements, but a new poll suggests a sizable number of Canadians believe in these and other conspiracy theories.
Renowned Quebec entrepreneur, partner reported dead in Caribbean
Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse Dominique Marchand have died in their adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean, a source has confirmed.
Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Myles Goodwyn, the award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter who shot to stardom as the former lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75.
Backlash continues following Moncton’s decision to not display the Menorah this year
Outrage seen from the community and across the country online after the news broke Friday that the City of Moncton would not display the Menorah this year.
Canada issues updated travel advisory for Guyana amid border dispute referendum in Venezuela
Amid a referendum that will see Venezuelans asked about the future of a chunk of neighbouring Guyana that Venezuela currently claims ownership over, Canada has adjusted its travel advisory to warn against travelling in Guyana near the border.
Another inmate dead at notoriously harsh Newfoundland jail, officials confirm
An inmate has died at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in Newfoundland, one of the oldest operating provincial jails in the country, officials with the provincial Justice Department confirmed.
Commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, U.S. warship downs 3 drones
Ballistics missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck three commercial ships Sunday in the Red Sea, while a U.S. warship shot down three drones in self-defence during the hourslong assault, the U.S. military said. The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed two of the attacks.
Calgary
-
Uproar erupts over CCSD administration changing school hours
Reaction has been swift to a story CTV reported on Thursday about plans by the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) to change classroom hours one day a week.
-
Annual toy drive held in honour of Calgary officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett
The 3rd annual Fill the “Sgt. Andrew Harnett Rink” Toy Drive was held Sunday night.
-
Man shot and killed after fight at Sunchild First Nation gas station
A man was shot to death Sunday morning at the Sunchild First Nation gas station.
Saskatoon
-
Family seeks justice as Saskatchewan Mountie goes to trial for first-degree murder
Brett Herman thinks back fondly on his childhood, running outside his grandfather's house in northern Saskatchewan with his younger brother chasing behind.
-
Saskatoon sisters share the stage in Royal Winnipeg Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'
Blake and Cooper Robinson, sisters united by their passion for ballet, are set to grace the stage together in a rendition of the classic ballet play, The Nutcracker.
-
Sask. refinery fights order to reinstate two workers fired for refusing COVID-19 testing policy
A Regina employer is asking the court to quash a provincial arbitrator’s order to reinstate two employees who were fired for failing to follow the company’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy.
Regina
-
'You knew a hit was coming': Sask. economist reacts to province's $250M deficit following forecasted $1B surplus
A Saskatchewan economics professor says the province's recent news of a deficit was not unexpected. However, the surprise was how much the forecast has dropped since the province's latest budget.
-
Sask. refinery fights order to reinstate two workers fired for refusing COVID-19 testing policy
A Regina employer is asking the court to quash a provincial arbitrator’s order to reinstate two employees who were fired for failing to follow the company’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy.
-
A warm meal on the coldest of days, Soup After Dark seeks to address hunger in Regina's downtown
A Regina organization has been working to make sure those in downtown Regina have a hot meal on cold days.
Atlantic
-
April Wine lead vocalist Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Myles Goodwyn, lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter for April Wine, passed away after a battle with cancer, according to bandmate and close friend, Jim Henman.
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Sunday night and Monday snowfall
A low pressure system exiting the northeastern United States and then passing by the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia will bring a mix of snow and rain to the region Sunday night and Monday.
-
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon nets over $600,000 for children in need
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its Maritime traditions on Saturday, showcasing various Maritime talents throughout the seven-hour show.
Toronto
-
What's Ontario's winter forecast this year? Here's what you need to know
Winter is coming, but what will that look like in Ontario? Well, El Niño could bring on a milder season than usual this year.
-
4 men sought in connection with aggravated assault investigation in Brampton
Police in Peel Region are looking for four men who are sought in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Brampton.
-
This Canadian couple used surrogacy to have a child. Here's what they want you to know
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial police take over homicide investigation, victim was acquitted in Hells Angel's murder
Quebec's provincial police force has taken over a Laval, Que. homicide investigation which is now believed to be linked to organized crime.
-
Renowned Quebec entrepreneur, partner reported dead in Caribbean
Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse Dominique Marchand have died in their adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean, a source has confirmed.
-
April Wine lead vocalist Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Myles Goodwyn, lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter for April Wine, passed away after a battle with cancer, according to bandmate and close friend, Jim Henman.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING First winter storm of the season to bring 15 cm of snow to Ottawa by Monday afternoon
A winter storm warning is now in effect for the city of Ottawa, with freezing rain and up to 15 cm of snow expected Sunday night and on Monday. The city of Ottawa has issued an on-street parking ban for Monday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
-
Father-son business in Ottawa raises money for autism support
Tucked in at the 613flea Christmas Market at Carleton University on Sunday was Jonathan Crone and his business Distinctive Woodworking.
-
Watch where you park near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus
A "no-stopping zone" is in effect on a section of the eastern side of Lynda Lane, from Lynda Lane to Smyth Road, between Dec. 1 and March 31.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian and young child struck while crossing a Kitchener street
A Cambridge man and a young child were taken to hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by an SUV while crossing a Kitchener street.
-
Toy Mountain continues to grow with donations from Doon Toy Drive
With Christmas quickly approaching, Toy Mountain got a little taller Saturday thanks to the 7th annual Doon Toy Drive in Kitchener.
-
Arrest made in November sexual assault at a Kitchener mall: WRPS
A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection to a sexual assault police say happened at Fairview Park Mall last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Customers line up for final loaves from Golden Grain after 92 years operating in Sudbury
Long-time business in downtown Sudbury sells its final baked goods to loyal customers before closing its doors for good.
-
What's Ontario's winter forecast this year? Here's what you need to know
Winter is coming, but what will that look like in Ontario? Well, El Niño could bring on a milder season than usual this year.
-
Section of the Sault Canal drained for maintenance
Inspection crews will be spending the next couple of weeks conducting a maintenance check on the bottom of the Sault Ste. Marie Canal.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s just devastating’: Family and friends remember slain victims in Langside shooting
Dozens of friends and family members gathered outside 143 Langside Street Sunday to remember the lives of their loved ones lost in last week’s deadly shooting.
-
'It's historic': Holiday open house returns to Manitoba Legislature
A long-standing holiday tradition returned to the Manitoba Legislature Saturday.
-
'What Christmas is all about': Bear Clan Patrol launches drive for Winnipeg's homeless
Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol has launched its annual donation drive aimed at supporting the city's growing homeless population.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver doctor disappointed by B.C.'s plan for medical assistance in dying at St. Paul's Hospital
Last week, the B.C. government announced it would create a separate clinical space for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, but Dr. Jyothi Jayaraman says that it’s not a compromise.
-
Hundreds of B.C. businesses apply for vandalism fund
More than 600 businesses in B.C. have applied to a provincial rebate program to help prevent and repair damage from vandalism, according to the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Development.
-
'Potent and impactful storm' on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
Heavy rainfall is in store for much of southern B.C. starting Monday, when a “potent and impactful storm” is forecast to make landfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
'Potent and impactful storm' on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
Heavy rainfall is in store for much of southern B.C. starting Monday, when a “potent and impactful storm” is forecast to make landfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Vancouver Island couple plans to explore Canada's East Coast after $500K lottery win
A Vancouver Island couple is planning a trip from one side of the country to the other after wining the $500,000 Extra prize on a Lotto 6/49 ticket.
-
Hundreds of B.C. businesses apply for vandalism fund
More than 600 businesses in B.C. have applied to a provincial rebate program to help prevent and repair damage from vandalism, according to the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Development.