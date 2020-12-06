EDMONTON -- Hundreds of Edmontonians protested on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday afternoon to raise awareness of controversial farming policies in India.

Vehicles with protest signs, flags and people hanging out of windows were seen driving on the south leg of the Henday around 4 p.m.

A group of several dozen young people stopped on the shoulder near Whitemud Creek, backing up traffic several kilometres and causing delays for drivers of about 20 minutes.

“They’re privatizing all the farming and stuff. So the farmers are in need of our support. There’s 12 million farmers in India that are protesting, and we’re standing with them.” Preeti Pabla told CTV News Edmonton.

Pabla said the protest was not organized by any specific group. She said she wanted the Canadian government to pressure India.

The protest appeared to be in violation of Alberta COVID-19 laws that restrict outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, but Pabla said protesters were asked to stay in groups of 10.

Pabla said drivers were being respectful, despite the delays.

“It’s a peaceful protest and everyone is joining in. We haven’t heard any problems,” Pabla said.

The Edmonton gathering was one of several protests across Canada and the world Sunday.

Protesters argue the new laws prevent farmers from selling crops such as grain to the government at a fixed cost, forcing them to sell privately to buyers and opening them up to exploitation by big corporations.

The Indian government has defended the laws, calling them necessary in order to open up farmers to the free market and to expand the country’s agriculture sector.

The group gathered at Whitemud Creek dispersed before 5 p.m.

A police spokesperson estimated 1,000 vehicles were involved. Officers gave about 75 warnings to people who weren’t wearing seatbelts or were hanging out of vehicles.

A handful of traffic tickets were written EPS said, but it appears no violations were issued related to coronavirus public health laws because most protesters stayed in their vehicles.