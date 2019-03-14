A new farmers market will open its doors in south Edmonton in June.

Bountiful Markets, located in a warehouse in the area of 97 Street and 57 Avenue, will open from Friday to Sunday year-round.

“We would like to make it a destination for families to have fun, to enjoy food and to do amazing shopping,” Natalia Igumnova told CTV News.

The market will have 140 booths and expects 15,000 to 20,000 customers every weekend.

Bountiful Markets will include a restaurant, two breweries and two wineries.

The market said 80 per cent of its vendor’s items will be grown, made or baked locally.

There is a waiting list for vendors.

The market will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.