International ice climbing competition kicks off in Ice District

A cool competition kicked off in downtown Edmonton Saturday.

The UIAA Ice Climbing World Championships will run in the Ice District Fan Park until Sunday.

The competition is hosted by the Swiss Union Internationale des Associations D'alpinisme (UIAA), also known as the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation.

It will be the first time the world cup finals have been held outside of Europe.

"It's going to be so exciting, there's lots of thrill-seeking things happening," said climber Arthur Gordon. "You have world-class athletes from around the globe, it's going to be thrilling."

Climbers got their first look at the wall Friday afternoon and started climbing Saturday morning.

Over the day, both lead ice climbing and speed ice climbing qualifiers will take place. The first day of competition will end with the speed climbing final in the evening.

McArthur said the technical wall will test lead climbers, who will need to complete a specific set of moves on their way up the wall.

"Whereas on the speed wall … it's as fast as you can go with sharp things attached to you and the fastest guy wins," McArthur added.

Speed climbing is the more dangerous of the two styles, McArthur said, and he expects there to be some serious action Saturday night for the finals.

"There can be carnage on the speed wall," he said. "I've put an ice ax through my leg, I've seen people rip their arms open."

The lead ice climbing semi-finals and finals will take place Sunday.

In addition to the competition, the event features a winter market, a kids zone, fatbike demonstrations and live musical performances.

The public can also try out the ice wall in friendly community competition events.

The 18-metre ice wall belongs to the Alpine Club of Canada Edmonton's Section and has been up in Ice District since December.

All levels of climbers are welcome. You can buy a pass or book a lesson here.

The UIAA was founded in 1932 and represents climbers from 72 countries.

Tickets start at $25 and are available here.