Iran plane crash: How to remember the victims
Published Thursday, January 9, 2020 3:16PM MST
The City of Edmonton set up a book of condolences for the victims of the plane crash in Iran. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta and the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton is holding a memorial service for the victims on Sunday:
- Sunday, January 12, 2020
- Memorial service from 3–5 p.m.; Doors open at 2 p.m.
- Saville Community Sports Centre
- 11610 65 Avenue NW
- Edmonton, Alberta
The City of Edmonton has set up a book of condolences; it is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Jan. 15 at city hall.
CTV News Edmonton has an online book of condolences; it can be signed here.