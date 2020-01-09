EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta and the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton is holding a memorial service for the victims on Sunday:

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Memorial service from 3–5 p.m.; Doors open at 2 p.m.

Saville Community Sports Centre

11610 65 Avenue NW

Edmonton, Alberta

The City of Edmonton has set up a book of condolences; it is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Jan. 15 at city hall.

CTV News Edmonton has an online book of condolences; it can be signed here.