EDMONTON -- Local seniors were treated to an early Father’s Day classic car parade on Friday with models spanning a hundred years.

Over 40 vintage automobiles honked their way past the waiving residents at St. Michael’s Long Term Care Centre and the Millennium Pavilion in north Edmonton.

The event was organized in part by Lenny Andrichuk, the son of one of the residents. He said that these cars, some dating back to 1919, are special for the onlookers.

“They can really relate to the year and the vintage of the vehicle, and especially in a situation as such as it brings back some fond memories,” he laughed. “I guess it would be like a bunch of millennials today looking at new corvettes."

With Father’s Day coming up, Andrichuk said it was important to give the seniors something to enjoy.

“Any activity, any interaction, any entertainment, any joy that we can bring to our families lives is a great day spent,” he said.

The event featured cars from the Edmonton Antique Car Club and others from members of the public who wanted to come show off their rides.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21.