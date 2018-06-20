MasterChef Canada has crowned its youngest winner in the show’s five-season history.

Beccy Stables, 19, impressed the judges with her apple orchard-themed dishes: scotch quail eggs in bird’s nest, rabbit two ways and apple panna cotta.

In the three-hour showdown against her competitor, Andy Hay from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, she remained focused and relatively calm.

The judges complimented her talent to “cook with instinct.”

The Sherwood Park woman continued to demonstrate her ability to trust her gut in the dessert round when she threw out the glaze just five minutes before she had to finish plating her dish.

She was surrounded by her parents, sister and niece when she was crowned the MasterChef Canada Champion.

The show was filmed weeks before Tuesday night’s broadcast, but Stables said it still hasn’t sunk in yet.

“It feels amazing. It does not feel real yet,” she told CTV Morning Live.

Bec Catering to open soon

Prior to the culinary competition, she worked as a tile setter assistant at her dad’s construction business, but now the tables have turned. Her dad will soon be working for her.

Stables and her family will be moving to Kelowna, B.C. in the coming days where she will start her own catering business.

“The whole family is going to be involved in this catering company. So [my dad’s] going to quit his job, my sister’s going to quit her job and it’s going to be a real family business,” she said.

The home cook won $100,000 and earned the title of MasterChef Canada champion.