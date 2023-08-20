'It gives us joy': Edmonton family opens doors to more than a dozen relatives fleeing wildfire

Many of the people evacuated from the Northwest Territories are finding temporary homes here in Edmonton and one local family is hosting quite a few.

From out-of-province licence plates on the driveway to numerous displaced dogs and cats, the MacDonald household in west Edmonton has become a busy one.

Neala MacDonald, who lives in Edmonton, has been feeding more than a dozen of her relatives since they arrived on Aug. 18.

"I think there’s about 14 or 15 people," said Marie MacDonald, from Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories. "We have four large dogs and four cats as well that we’re all travelling with.”

The displaced MacDonalds come from two households up north, and their family here are excited to be able to help them all out.

"Whenever we can give them a chance to just have downtime here, it gives us joy being in the right place at the right time with enough room in the house to have them come," Neala said.

Don MacDonald, Neala's father in law, drove more than 13 hours from his home in Fort Smith when the community was evacuated due to encroaching wildfires.

He said he's grateful for the hospitality shown by his family and Edmontonians in general.

“I went to a gym to workout this morning, they gave me a free pass for the week," Don said. "Simply because I’m from the north. It’s that type of thing, that's just one little example.”

For now, the MacDonald homes in Fort Smith are safe. Don said one of his neighbours refused to leave and has been keeping an eye on the properties.

"He took his generator and hooked it up to our deep freezers in order to keep our meats from rotting, he’s been communicating everything that’s happening and he’s sent pictures,” he added.

Despite knowing they'll likely be in Edmonton for weeks, and despite knowing they'll be a full house for weeks, the MacDonalds are happy they'll at least be together.

It's an option countless evacuees don't have, Neala said.

“Some are in Leduc, some are in St. Albert, some are at [the] Expo Centre and the fact this family gets to be together still," she added. "I think it helps everybody find some calm.”