'It has been challenging': Edmonton's mayor concerned about city's potential lack of representation in new Liberal caucus

EDMONTON -

As the dust continued to settle on Monday's federal election, Edmonton's mayor expressed concern on Tuesday about the prospect of his city not having a voice at the new Liberal minority government's table.

While Alberta did pick up one Liberal seat in Calgary Skyview, where George Chahal defeated Conservative incumbent Jag Sahota, there are still at least two Edmonton ridings that are too close to call.

Edmonton Centre results show Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault and Conservative incumbent James Cumming neck and neck with 208 of 209 polls reporting.

"I don't want to speculate ahead of final results," Iveson told reporters on Tuesday. "I will say that it has been challenging."

"You really do need someone on the ground, at least in the government caucus, and ideally closer to power around the Cabinet table to advocate for your city."

With the federal election mostly in the rearview mirror, Edmontonians may now look ahead to their municipal election which is less than one month away.

Iveson said choosing a mayor who can advocate effectively for the city has become more critical as Edmonton continues to deal with the ramifications of COVID-19.

"I think it is critical to have the ability to build and maintain solid relationships with this government."

"It's very, very important, and I would say that whether we have a government Member of Parliament or not," said Iveson. "That's still critical."