EDMONTON -- A trucking company is giving out free meals to truck drivers in western Canada, as a show of appreciation for drivers moving essential products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diamond International Trucks is hosting three events across western Canada from April 1 to 5.

"The trucking industry plays a vital role in keeping essential services running and we want to express our gratitude for the commitment of the trucking industry as they work to deliver those crucial supplies," said Don Macadam, President of the Diamond Group, in a written statement.

The events are in Edmonton, Chilliwack, B.C, and Saskatoon, Sask., with the goal of feeding 3,000 truck drivers.

"They're really struggling to find food, and as a company that's heartbreaking to hear, that you're having a hard time eating," said Angie Wight from Diamond International Trucks.

"I've basically been cooking in the truck now, because it's hard to find any places that are open," said truck driver Michael Britton.

Wight says in each city they've partnered with local food companies, and have been trying to stretch their budget to be able to feed as many people as possible.

"A little kindness just goes a really long way and I hope that everybody else just picks up on that and pays it forward a little bit, not necessarily to truckers but anybody, we’re all suffering right now, we’re all having a hard time," said Wight.

"It'll help," said truck driver Dave Fluke. "It'll get us through."

Truck drivers are being reminded this is not a social event, and to practice physical-distancing by eating in their truck.

The Edmonton event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flying J on 118 Avenue, the final day for the event is Sunday, April 5.

In Wednesday's press conference, Premier Jason Kenney thanked truck drivers for the work they're doing, calling them "unsung heroes."

"On behalf of the government and the people of Alberta, I want to salute and thank those truck drivers for all that they are doing under trying circumstances," said Kenney.

He then called on restaurants to allow truck drivers to walk up to drive-thru windows to place their orders, as well as allow them access to washrooms.

"This will maintain our COVID-19 physical-distancing protocol will ensuring truckers can stay on the road," said Kenney.

The Premier also announced that Alberta Transport has re-opened roadside rest stops for truckers, after closing due to people going in multiple times a day and "raiding" the sanitary supplies from the washrooms.

"Please, show some basic decency and some basic consideration. Don't do stupid things like that, that just make life harder for our truckers to keep us supplied all across Alberta."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.