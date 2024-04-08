EDMONTON
    • 'It looks really cool': Hundreds enjoy partial eclipse at Telus World of Science

    Edmonton may only have had a partial eclipse on Monday but hundreds of people still had an exciting experience viewing it at the Telus World of Science.

    TWOSE and the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada set up the observatory for safe sun-viewing of the partial eclipse.

    The eclipse, visible from about noon until 1:45 p.m., covered 23 per cent of the sun, as opposed to the full eclipse in parts of eastern Canada, the United States and Mexico.

    "We really want to see the eclipse," Daniella Villagra told CTV News Edmonton. "It's a unique experience."

    "We were very fortunate to get these clear, beautiful skies."

    People at TWOSE viewed the eclipse safely through telescopes, special glasses and homemade pinhole cameras.

    "It looks really cool," Diego Leon, a young student, told CTV News Edmonton.

    "I convinced my dad to come here instead [of school]."

    Edmonton Catholic Schools kept students inside during the eclipse as precaution. Some Edmonton Public Schools kept students inside and others warned them not to look at the sun.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson and Steven Dyer

