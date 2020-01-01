EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s first baby born in the new year is a girl.

Madilynn Joanne Leslie Baker was born at 12:36 a.m. at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital, a press release from the hospital stated. She weighed seven pounds, four ounces.

A media availability will be held at 1 p.m. at the hospital, where the family will share their story.

The Grey Nuns welcomes about 6,300 babies into the world every year.