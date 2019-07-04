Charlie Caper has been performing magic around the world for decades, but he has always wanted to appear at the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival.

The Swedish artist says the event has conjured up an amazing reputation in its 35-year history.

“It’s a legendary festival, I would say,” Caper said at the media kickoff.

Caper is one of 60 artists who are taking part in this year’s festival where over 150 shows are being staged in and around McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona. Caper, who mostly headlines theatres and was a popular contestant on Sweden’s Got Talent, still likes to hit the street once in a while.

“There's something about the street with people packed in and really close. It's beautiful,” says Caper.

The festival’s artistic producer says artists consider coming here a privilege and that’s why she’s been able to attract some of the biggest and best performers in the world.

“We have artists that work with Cirque Du Soleil and on Broadway and in London’s west end and are doing all kinds of other work besides street festivals. Edmonton is the one festival they will make that effort to go, ‘I'll just change my schedule and be in Edmonton,'" says Shelley Switzer.

Switzer says the artists enjoy coming here because the audiences here are enthusiastic, not only about the shows, but about the festival itself.

“There's no ticket that you can come just for the joy of the gathering of the community and have such a great time for any and all ages,” says Switzer.

The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival is the biggest of its kind in North America. It runs from July 5 to 14.