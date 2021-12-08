'It's about helping the kids': Mustard Seed $2 Family Gift Centre back for 6th year

Two thousand Edmonton kids will have gifts under the tree Christmas morning thanks to the Mustard Seed’s annual Family Gift Centre.

“Our aim is to help folks who may not have the capacity to get gifts for their children or their grandchildren,” said Megan Schuring, the community development director at the Mustard Seed.

Parents who have pre-registered or have been referred to the program are able to buy up to two gifts for each child and pay just $2 per gift.

“The joy that the parents get in being able to say I did that. I was able to purchase you a gift and it doesn’t matter that it was at $2 a gift what matters is the parent was able to have that ability to go and shop and pick out something,” Schuring said.

The Landry family recently welcomed three foster children to their home in addition to their own two.

“This is great for us being that we’re struggling on cash right now. It’s nice that I’m able to get gifts for every kid and not just like something from the dollar store,” said Steven Landry.

“I can’t thank enough the people who volunteer to do all this stuff and set this up year after year,” he added.

Planning for the Family Gift Centre starts in October.

“People bring in unused, unwrapped gifts and donate them to us. And we have a person who works for us during October to the end of December who organizes this entire event,” said Schuring.

Now in its sixth year, organizers said the need for this type of Christmas toy shop has increased.

“It’s grown from a tiny little room where we saw maybe a hundred people to having over 2,000 kids registered in the program,” she said.

For Georgina Moses, who has mobility issues and is on a limited budget, the program allows her to get presents for her 10 grandkids each year.

“I can’t really walk very well and with her helping and these people helping with the wrapping it’s fantastic,” Moses said. “You couldn’t ask for anything more. This is the best way to shop.”

Wrapping presents at the Mustard Seed’s annual Family Gift Centre. Dec. 8, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)

The gifts are usually a hit with her grandkids, she said.

“They’re happy with whatever they get but when they see it’s from grandma they’re like I know it’s going to be good,” Moses laughed.

“It’s so exciting to know that you’ve made a difference in some kid's life that they can be just like every other kid getting something under the tree,” said Schuring.

“It’s about helping your neighbour. It’s about being part of a community and it’s about helping the kids enjoy the Christmas season.”