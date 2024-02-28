'It's been a little rough': Firefighter campout into day three

After two days of enduring Edmonton’s latest cold snap, Edmonton firefighters Liam Troy and MacKenzie Mandrusiak are keeping their chins held high for the greater cause.

″It wasn't an ideal start, weather-wise, for us. It's been a little rough the last couple of days,″ Mandrusiak told CTV Edmonton Morning Live on Wednesday. ″But donations have been coming in. It helps out that people feel a little bad for us, because it's not great up here. But we're having fun.″

Mandrusiak and Troy are two of six Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) members sleeping on the roof of Fire Hall #2 for three nights in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Despite the cold, raising money and awareness is still top of mind for Edmonton’s bravest. The firefighters remain stoic on their mission, keeping busy to keep their minds off the cold.

″We put together some promotional videos on social media to try to have some fun and give people a little bit of a laugh. And then also, you know, draw a little bit of attention to our cause,″ said Troy.

″We've had a pretty good amount of visitors…Lots of families and people from the public. So it's been pretty nonstop overall, which has been great.″

Anyone interested in donating to the cause can drop off cash at Fire Hall #2 on 107 Street or donate online.