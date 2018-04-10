Some residents in a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood are frustrated with a pile of garbage growing behind a vacant house.

The city first heard of the pile, located on a driveway in a Parkdale alley way, back in January. They forced the owner to pay a $250 fine and clean the mess.

But the garbage, from household items to syringes, is back, and neighbours have had enough.

“I come up the alley, I’m like, ‘oh, my God,’” Ken Harrison, who is visiting a friend, told CTV News. “It’s disgusting. Maybe the city can come take a look and talk to the owners.”

A citycrew will clean the garbage this week. The owner of the vacant house will have to pay between $500 to $600, and if the trash keeps piling up, the city may investigate who is using the driveway as a dump.

“It’s hard to speculate whether it’s one person or several people that are doing this,” Keith Scott with Edmonton Bylaw Services said.

With files from Bill Fortier