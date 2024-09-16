'It's going to look a bit different': Jasper schools are back in session this week
Jasper is officially ready to welcome its students back to classes on Tuesday.
The school year was delayed after the devastating wildfire which took out a third of the town's structures in July.
The three schools in Jasper, Jasper Elementary School, Jasper Junior/Senior High School and École Desrochers, were spared from the fires. A large amount of ash, dust and smoke prevented the schools from opening, which have been recently cleaned out.
Jessica Worth, a mother from Jasper with two sons heading back to school, told CTV News Edmonton on Monday that while she is happy for her kids to return to school, some families remain nervous about their kids heading back to class.
"It's going to look a bit different," Worth said. "We're not exactly sure who's going to be in school. There are a few of my son's oldest classmates that unfortunately won't be returning.
"I know some parents might be quite upset or nervous … I'm definitely excited because they can kind of go back to some normal routine. But, I guess, tomorrow will be the judging point."
Worth added that the return to school will "be huge" for her family as their lives have been disrupted for nearly seven weeks.
Nearly 40 per cent of teachers and staff lost their homes in the fire, according to the head of the public school division. The provincial government is continuing to work with staff to find temporary housing.
Online resources are available for students and residents who need help dealing with wildfire trauma.
