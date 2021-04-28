EDMONTON -- Edmonton's largest school board is calling for a non-confidence vote on the draft K-6 curriculum.

Edmonton Public School Board will make the motion when school boards from across the province meet in June.

The board hopes the Alberta School Boards Association can push the government to pause the draft curriculum and go back to the table for a rewrite.

"This is a hot topic that trustees are certainly talking about," said EPSB Chair Trisha Estabrooks.

Officials say the decision was based on overwhelming feedback from parents, community leaders and curriculum experts.

"It's not even that it's worth piloting but also that the concerns are plenty enough that it warrants a rewrite and so I'm quite pleased that the board of trustees voted in favour of bringing this forward," said Estabrooks.

She says 37 school boards representing 65 per cent of Alberta students have already refused to pilot the draft curriculum.