EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • ‘It’s now possible for us to own our home!’: Local man wins $5 million in Lotto 6/49 draw

    An Edmonton man, Kerry McIntosh, poses after winning $5 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw on March 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Western Canada Lottery Corporation) An Edmonton man, Kerry McIntosh, poses after winning $5 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw on March 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

    An Edmonton man is $5 million richer thanks to his Lotto 6/49 win on March 2.

    Kerry McIntosh was in so much shock when he found out about the winnings, he didn’t see a few extra zeros on the scanning machine.

    “I stopped to fill up with gas on the way to work and scanned my ticket on the Lotto Spot selfchecker,” said McIntosh. “I thought I’d won $50,000 so I took it to the cashier and when she scanned it the machine shut down and made a bunch of noise! The cashier was going crazy with excitement!”

    “I was in shock, driving home to tell my wife,” he laughed. “She didn’t believe me and checked number by number!”

    McIntosh already knows where the winnings are going to be put to use – owning the home they’ve been renting for the past 17 years.

    “It’s now possible for us to own our home!” said McIntosh. “We were doing the math the other day and I would have had to work until I was 80. This has sped up my whole retirement process!”

    Along with the house, the winnings are also going to fund a joyride for him and his son.

    “We’re going to take a big road trip across Canada and USA and are planning to take my son to Vegas for UFC Fight Week,” he said.

    The winning ticket was purchased from Woodvale Reddi Mart, located at 5403 38 Ave. here in the capital city.

    The lucky numbers drawn on March 2 were 4, 13, 26, 34, 35, and 42. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Do these exercises for core strength if you can't stomach doing planks

    Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News