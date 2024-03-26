'It's pretty fun': Canadian newcomers get the chance to enjoy winter sports

Newcomers to Canada got the chance to learn and enjoy downhill skiing and snowboarding at Snow Valley Tuesday.

The experience is part of the Snow Valley Community Initiatives Program, which works with agencies and organizations to give new Canadians and low-income youth the chance to enjoy the sports.

"It's very exciting, kids usually are very, very excited to give it a try," said Shauna Byar, the snow school supervisor at Snow Valley.

The program has been around since 2008 and has provided 9,230 access tickets, as well as equipment rentals and lessons, to participants.

"We introduce it slowly so they get confidence in doing it and that we hope we spark an interest that they could then go on to try and pursue it a little bit further," Byar said. "It's exciting to see the smiles on their faces."

The program is free of charge for the kids participating, the money comes from fundraisers and donations throughout the year, according to Byar.

This week, seven groups, nearly 300 people, are getting the chance to try out skiing and snowboarding.

"It felt pretty OK, I thought it was going to be scarier than that because I thought I would tip over," said Fatima Abukar. "It's pretty fun."

"It's good, but a bit hard," added Nusayva Farah. "My adrenaline was coming up but it was fun at the same time."

The Alberta Immigrant Women & Children Centre (AIWCC) is one of the groups that use the program.

"A lot of the kids that we work with are newcomers so they do not have the advantages of coming to places like this," said Shukri Othman, a youth program coordinator with AIWCC. "They're not experienced with snow activities, so this is a nice way to just introduce snow activities to them."

AIWCC provides aid to newcomers, including help applying for jobs, teaching English and programming for youth.

For some, getting used to the wintery conditions isn't always easy.

"A lot of them don't like going outside, when we're at the after school program, because it's snowing, or they don't know how to play with the snow," Othman said.

"So this is just a great way for them to get this experience once and then maybe next year, if we're invited again, then come again."

The group today ranged in age from 10 to 18.

"They look forward to activities like this, so I'm happy that we're able to offer this to them," Othman said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti