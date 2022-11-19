'It's really sharp': Edmonton Oil Kings unveil new alternate jersey

The Oil Kings unveiled a new alternate jersey on Nov. 18, 2022. (Source: OilKings.ca) The Oil Kings unveiled a new alternate jersey on Nov. 18, 2022. (Source: OilKings.ca)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Lake-effect storm dumps several feet in NY; more expected

A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in the areas ringing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, causing at least three deaths, forcing an NFL game to be moved and creating gridlock as tractor-trailers detoured onto smaller roads to avoid a closure of part of Interstate 90 in western New York.

Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget

Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island