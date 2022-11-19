'It's really sharp': Edmonton Oil Kings unveil new alternate jersey

The Edmonton Oil Kings unveiled a new alternate jersey on Friday night during their game against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The team says the jersey marks a new era of Oil Kings hockey, and enhances and modernizes the brand.

The jersey is blue with yellow accents and features a redesigned crest with a lion and the initials EOK.

“It’s really sharp, and it’s a way that they’ve been able to stick with the tradition of the Edmonton Oil Kings as well as move the brand a little bit more forward,” Andrew Peard, the team’s play-by-play voice said before the game. “It’s a two-tone jersey. It’s a slick look, and I know the guys are really excited in the dressing room and that sort of thing can add a little pop to a lineup.”

The Oil Kings will wear the jersey at select Friday home games for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The Oil Kings defeated the Wheat Kings 5-3.