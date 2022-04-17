A rally at the Alberta Legislature grounds raised awareness of escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police.

On Friday, Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as people gathered for prayers during Ramadan. Medics reported more than 150 Palestinians were injured as Israeli police fired stun grenades into the crowds. Israeli officers claim rocks and fireworks hit them.

Mousa Qasqas, a rally organizer with the Canada Palestine Cultural Association, said tensions are reaching a boiling point.

"It's really ugly what's happening right now, and the world needs to stand up," Qasqas said.

"We feel like the real issues are not being discussed and that's why it's happening over and over and over again," he added. "Israeli aggression is labelled as self-defence. Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance is labelled terrorism."

More than 100 people attended the rally to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

"We are just gathering here, and we are trying to put the message out to the world," he said.

With files from The Associated Press