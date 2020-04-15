EDMONTON -- A multi-million dollar renovation is underway on a landmark hotel in west Edmonton, that some have said is in desperate need of the rebuild it’s getting.

In February 1957, the New West Hotel was described in a local newspaper as “the finest in hotel accommodations.”

Now, a neighbour is hopeful it’ll be not only bigger, but better than it has been recently too.

“It’ll certainly be an improvement over what it was,” Sid Gregoraschuk said from his front porch.

Gregoraschuk has lived across the alley from the New West since 1992.

When he moved in and before, Gregoraschuk described the New West as “a place to be” with live bands, local celebrity hosts, a busy bar and restaurant and a happening games room with VLTs.

“It was a swinging place for a while, yup,” Gregoraschuk said.

The current owner of the hotel, who requested his name not be used, and a contractor working on it declined an interview request from CTV News Edmonton.

But public permits filed with the city show the plan to expand the building up and out, at a cost of $4.6 million.

The new wood-framed third storey is a standout on the corner of 111 Avenue and 149 Street. An addition will also expand the building’s footprint eastward.

An online listing offers 10,300 square feet of commercial space for lease.

The included rendering shows a restaurant, beauty salon and other commercial units on the main floor.

The hotel lobby will also be ground level, the rooms on the 2nd and 3rd floors, according to the rendering. There’s no sign of the bar that used to be there.

HOPE FOR A BETTER NEW WEST

Gregoraschuk agreed the building had a few rough years, but thinks the reputation was worse than the reality.

“Some people complained. The odd argument would develop on the parking lot and some hollering going back and forth. But I didn’t see any particular violence really,” he recalled.

Before it closed, reviews of the hotel on travel sites like Booking.com (3/10) and Trivago (2/5 stars) were mixed.

One reviewer on Booking.com wrote it was "the worst hotel/motel experience of my life" saying his original room had no bathroom, so he paid extra for an upgraded room that had a bathroom but no toilet paper.

Another commenter on Trivago.ca gave New West a 6/10 and wrote “at first it was nothing but police and fights” although he added it changed to “quiet and peaceful” under new management.

Gregoraschuk is happy to see the rebirth of the old hotel taking shape, and is confident it will help bring higher property values and a better reputation to his block.

“I think people were sort of feeling that the area was being almost like the slums. But I think it’ll [the rebuild] be a boom to the area,” he said.

Work continues on the site, but the building's owner declined to give a completion date.