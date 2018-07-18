A woman was seriously injured after an SUV crashed through a west Edmonton fast food restaurant Wednesday evening.

Edmonton police are on scene at the KFC in the Meadowlark Health and Shopping Centre.

This is the KFC/Taco Bell in the Meadowlark Mall shopping centre. 156st 87ave. @edmontonpolice Officers on scene still have not confirmed anything. EPS Major Collisions Unit is now here. @ctvedmonton #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/5ylr5xCBi8 — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) July 19, 2018

The man who called 911 to report the collision told CTV News the woman driving the SUV struck the KFC, backed up, and hit the restaurant again.

An older woman was seriously injured.

“Went in there and saw the lady bleeding and her leg was pretty well injured,” Michael Ngongos said. “It was horrible.”

Ngongos said the driver, a younger woman, was arrested.

More to come…