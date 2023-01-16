'Itching to get back': Kane admits his wrist isn't 100% but feels he's ready to play

Nearly 10 weeks after his wrist was cut "down to the bone" by an opponent's skate blade, Evander Kane believes he is ready to play for the Edmonton Oilers again.

The big power forward has been out since Nov. 8, the night he was rushed to hospital in Tampa Bay for emergency surgery.

"I feel good right now. Been itching to get back three-and-a-half weeks ago," Kane said with a laugh Monday. "Hopefully we get some good news soon here."

Kane was scheduled to meet with a doctor after practice on Monday, where he skated on a line with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele. He didn't say exactly when he'll play again.

The Oilers sniper admitted that his wrist is still not 100 per cent but said he'll have "no excuses" when he does come back.

"I don't know if it's ever going to be full strength, at least this season. But I feel it's as good as it's going to be," he explained.

"If it would have been a Stanley Cup Final, I probably would have been back five weeks ago. So, obviously, it's something you don't want to play around with and you want to make sure it's strong and right now I feel that way."

The Oilers initially estimated Kane would be out for three or four months.

He has now been skating for five or six weeks, and said he plans to wear some "extra protection" on his wrist.

Kane had 13 points in 14 games before the injury.

He joined the Oilers last season after his contract was terminated by the San Jose Sharks and went on to score 35 goals in 58 regular season and playoff games.

Edmonton (24-18-3) plays the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at home at 7 p.m. MT.