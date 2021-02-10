EDMONTON -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday Canada will spend $14.9 billion on new transit projects over the next eight years.

Trudeau and Catherine McKenna, Canada's infrastructure and communities minister, said the investment will shorten commutes, create jobs and reduce pollution.

"This announcement is a landmark investment in the post COVID recovery that Canadians depend on," said Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, joining the virtual announcement on behalf of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

"The recovery support can be massive. It can be the centre piece of the job-creating, emissions-reducing recovery that Canadians are looking for."

The federal government will also give $3 billion to community initiatives every year starting in 2026, Ottawa said.

More to come…