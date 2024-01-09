January cheers: 16 Edmonton breweries team up for new Wyrd Bier Adventure

From strange stouts to peculiar pilsners, beer lovers in the Edmonton area looking for unique flavours are in for a weird adventure.

And some local brewers hope it will boost business in January as business slows down after the Christmas holidays.

Sixteen of them have joined forces for this year's Wyrd Bier Adventure — up from the 11 that hosted last year's edition — a chance for them to experiment and entice customers' taste buds starting Wednesday through Feb. 3.

"We all decided we're going to brew the weirdest beers we could possible make, have people go around and try whatever mad creations our brewers have come up with," Bryan Launier of Analog Brewing told CTV News Edmonton.

Each location is offering a different flavour.

Some of the beers being offered include a pineapple curry smoothie IPA, stouts with Caribbean Jerk, tropical squid ink and breakfast themes, and even beers using sweet potatoes and smoked brisket.

Beer drinkers receive a passport and get a stamp at each location they visit.

The first 400 people to collect at least 12 stamps receive a unique beer glass.

The first 100 people that collect all 16 receive a medal.

Breweries participating in this year's Wyrd Bier Adventure: