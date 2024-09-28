Jasper captive caribou breeding program slowly recovers from summer wildfire
By this time, Jasper National Park's caribou breeding centre was supposed to be nearly done, ready for pregnant cows to bed down behind its fence, safe from predators and working on replenishing the park's diminishing herds.
This summer's wildfire had other ideas.
"We're still looking at putting together a restoration plan," said Jean-Francois Bisaillon, the park's caribou specialist.
The fire not only ravaged homes in the Jasper townsite and much-loved mountain landscapes, it also scorched plans for Canada's first captive breeding centre for caribou.
Parks Canada is building a $40-million centre that would permanently pen up to 40 females and five males in a highly managed and monitored area of about one square kilometre surrounded by an electrified fence. The agency suggests the captive breeding could produce enough calves every year to bring Jasper's herds to sustainable levels in a decade.
One of the park's three herds has already disappeared and the others are down to a handful of animals.
But before that work can resume, Parks Canada has to deal with the impacts of the wildfire, which wasn't brought under control until earlier this month.
Almost all the forest within the site that would have been used for caribou habitat was at least partly burned. About a quarter of its fenceposts were consumed, as was a good chunk of the slat fencing. Nearly all the caribou feeders were burned and electrical infrastructure damaged.
Buildings such as the barn and office storehouse were unscathed.
Still, Bisaillon says the breeding centre will still be finished by Christmas.
"We're still planning to have the breeding centre complete, with a few weeks delay," he said.
Bisaillon said the fact many of the buildings suffered minimal damage speaks well of the planning and fireproofing that went into their design.
"The challenge that we're facing now is to make sure the habitat conditions are still suitable to welcome our first caribou this winter. We're working really hard to determine what can be done in terms of vegetation restoration."
Food and water were always going to be provided to the animals, so they won't have to depend on natural browse.
Trees, from saplings to mature growths, are being replanted to provide cover and shade. Seeds from native plants are being sown to restore ground cover.
"You don't want caribou to be living in mud and dirt," Bisaillon said.
The best news is that some of the vegetation is already coming back.
"If we have a warm fall with a little bit of rain, there's a fair chance a lot of vegetation will grow back before winter."
Lessons have been learned. Egress routes are now being built into the centre so caribou can escape if they're threatened by another fire.
Conservation biologists around the world are watching.
Conservation breeding has long been used for other species, particularly birds. It's rarely been used for caribou, which, because of their specific habitat needs and their tendency to co-exist with human disturbances like forestry and energy development, are considered one of the toughest conservation challenges on the continent.
"We're getting a lot of interest in this program," Bisaillon said. "It's trailblazing.
"We're opening the way to a new tool that can be used for many species," Bisaillon said. "If we want to be successful at recovering species at risk, we need to use many tools."
With a little luck, Bisaillon said the centre might even be able to meet its original timetable.
"We feel pretty optimistic, though we suffered some."
--
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 28, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon's Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day
Dozens dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern US
Hurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.
They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent. So she decided to pick up the phone
When a few weeks passed and Nana Prempeh still hadn’t heard from the guy she met on vacation, she turned to her friends for advice.
'I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner
It's often said there is a thin line between love and hate, but is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? If you ask actress Jamie Lee Curtis, it's practically necessary.
Scientists discover hidden ancient forest on treeless island
Trees haven't grown on the Falkland Islands for thousands of years. But tree trunks and branches preserved in peat suggest the islands were once home to a forest.
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
'Closure is something we all deserve': How an Alberta woman is using family heirlooms to help reconnect families
A northern Alberta woman is hoping her family's history can help reunite other families with loved ones laid to rest far from home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta municipal leaders squash advocacy for permanent resident voting rights
A Calgary city councillor's plea to have permanent residents be given the right to vote in municipal elections, an idea long dismissed by Premier Danielle Smith as unconstitutional, has been defeated.
-
Promising momentum for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
The Green Line LRT project seemed to stall in September but many say it hasn't gone off the rails, as Calgary's mayor and the province met again to discuss options on Friday.
-
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
Lethbridge
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's homeless population nearly doubled this year
Saskatoon's homeless population is on pace to more than double in one year, according to data from the Saskatoon Fire Department.
-
'This was her life': Owner of Sask. restaurant destroyed in fire plans to restart
In the aftermath of a fire that destroyed Snow White Family Restaurant in Biggar Saskatchewan, a GoFundMe has been created to help the owner start over.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
Regina
-
Sask. man dies in Highway 1 collision just east of Regina
A man from Weyburn, Sask. died following a collision on Highway 1 just east of Regina on Friday morning.
-
Eight anomalies found in George Gordon First Nation’s search of unmarked graves
George Gordon First Nation has completed their second phase in search of unmarked graves.
-
Kahkewistahaw First Nation celebrates new detox centre
Members of Yorkton Tribal Council (YTC) are taking action to address the growing addictions crisis through the grand opening of their new detox centre – Eagle Sky Healing Lodge Detox Centre.
Vancouver
-
Free market and rebates: BC Conservatives lay out housing platform
The leader of the BC Conservative Party laid out his strategy to solve the province's housing crisis Friday, which includes slashing red tape and letting the private sector take the reins on boosting supply.
-
Squamish Nation hosts truth and reconciliation ceremony at Sen̓áḵw
More than 100 years after they were forced from the Sen̓áḵw village, members of the Squamish Nation will soon once again call it home.
-
Man shot dead in Langley was suspect in Mission road rage assault: RCMP
The man who was killed in a shooting believed to be gang-related in Langley last week was also a suspect in a brutal road rage assault on a couple in Mission earlier this month, police have confirmed.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's a dream come true': B.C. composer living with debilitating condition earns red carpet recognition
Ari Kinarthy never imagined he'd become the focus of photographers on a red carpet, back when he was a boy fighting to have fun.
-
B.C. Conservatives, NDP have full candidate slates. But it's about more than votes
In the last provincial election, the B.C. Conservatives fielded just 19 candidates — and received less than 2 per cent of the vote.
-
Vancouver police officer charged in 2023 pedestrian crash
The BC Prosecution Service says it has approved a charge against a Vancouver police officer over a collision with a pedestrian in 2023.
Toronto
-
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
-
Police investigating after man comes to hospital with gunshot wound
Toronto police are investigating after one person came to hospital with a gunshot wound overnight.
-
'This is the spot': Police focus on combating auto theft, violent carjackings in GTA
Scott Cresswell was behind the wheel of an unmarked white police truck as he drove across the Greater Toronto Area looking for compounds that might be used to hide stolen vehicles.
Montreal
-
Mad Dog Wrestling honours Quebec WWE legend, raises funds for sick children
World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon is the inspiration for a local wrestling production company that will bear his name host events on Montreal's West Island to raise money and create memories for sick children.
-
Woman found dead in Hemmingford, Que. after going missing; man, 31, charged
A 31-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman who went missing in southern Quebec earlier this week.
-
Montreal police make arrest in Presidents Cup golf apparel theft
Montreal police say they've arrested a man in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars in golf merchandise tied to the Presidents Cup PGA Tour being held this week in the city.
Atlantic
-
This 'old barn' is a monument to Canada's hockey roots, but its future is unclear
Windsor, N.S. has long-claimed to be the 'birthplace of hockey.' Local historians believe the game has roots in the town, located in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
-
Teen who pleaded guilty in N.S. school stabbing sentenced to 2 years' probation
A youth who stabbed two staff members at a Bedford, N.S., high school in March 2023 has been sentenced to two years of probation, with certain conditions.
-
Beadwork illustrations bring animals in Mi’kma’ki to life in new children’s book
“Animals at Play in Mi’kma’ki” is an 11-page children’s board book featuring beaded illustrations of various animals having fun created by a Fredericton-based artist.
Winnipeg
-
The time for fall suppers is here. Here's everything you need to know
As the temperatures begin to drop and the leaves change colour, the time for fall suppers has returned in Manitoba.
-
Manitoba signs off on sale of Portage Place
The Province of Manitoba has signed off on the sale of Portage Place, finalizing a deal with all three levels of government for True North to purchase the mall.
-
Winnipeg high school students leading TRC learning
This is the first year Technical Vocational High School had an Orange Shirt Day walk.
Ottawa
-
20th annual peace officers' memorial run to arrive in Ottawa
The 20th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Run (NPOMR) is underway, with participants expected to make their way into downtown Ottawa Saturday.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Rats are overtaking Overbrook
A rat infestation in Overbrook is causing a major headache for residents, who say the problem is out of control. Rats can be seen in yards day and night, with no sign of relief.
Northern Ontario
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
This 'old barn' is a monument to Canada's hockey roots, but its future is unclear
Windsor, N.S. has long-claimed to be the 'birthplace of hockey.' Local historians believe the game has roots in the town, located in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
-
'I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner
It's often said there is a thin line between love and hate, but is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? If you ask actress Jamie Lee Curtis, it's practically necessary.
Barrie
-
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends one to hospital
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Bradford caused some traffic backups ahead of the weekend.
-
Weekend work along busy Barrie road means lane closures, restrictions
Motorists planning to drive near the intersection of Essa Road and Anne Street South in Barrie over the weekend may have to pack their patience.
Kitchener
-
Preparations underway for a busy homecoming weekend
It’s homecoming weekend for many students and alumni and preparations are underway to ensure it’s a safe celebratory weekend.
-
What is Ontario's homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
-
What to expect as Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off
It’s the first weekend for the big Bavarian bash in Waterloo Region and it’s starting with a bang.
London
-
Risky maneuver by City of London garbage truck driver raises serious safety concerns
An early morning collision in south London is raising questions about the actions of a garbage truck driver who accelerated in reverse — slamming into Rebekkah Wilkin’s car.
-
Dozens dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern US
Hurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.
-
Lorne Avenue Park is home to London's newest public art display
The mosaic was created following workshops with community members where members of the public were invited to forge their own handmade ceramic tile.
Windsor
-
Essex fire reminds of the importance of working fire alarms amid Fire Prevention Week
Fire Prevention Week is quickly approaching, beginning Oct. 6 until Oct. 12.
-
Ruthven Apple Festival to benefit Community Living Windsor Essex this weekend
The Ruthven Apple Festival, hosted by Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens is on this weekend, with proceeds benefitting Community Living Windsor Essex.
-
Dozens dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern US
Hurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.