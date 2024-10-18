Jasper gets $5.5M in funding for fall/winter tourism

Government officials are hoping a multi-million-dollar funding boost will help Jasper recover from the devastating fire that ripped through the national park over the summer.

The announcement was made on Friday – $2.5M from the province and $3 from the federal government – to kick-start operations of Jasper's fall-winter season.

"Tourism is the backbone of Jasper's economy, and for the town to rebuild, we need to see a strong return of tourism businesses, accommodation providers, services and experiences," said Joseph Schow, Alberta' minister of tourism and sport.

Tyler Riopel, chief executive officer of Tourism Jasper, says the funds will help reinforce the message that Jasper is open for business.

"A strong and thriving visitor economy is essential for our residents to rebuild swiftly and continue welcoming visitors to Jasper," he said.

The province says the funding, through Travel Alberta, is aimed at supporting businesses and tourism operators in their early work to rebuild.

"We know that this fall and winter will be critical to the long-term success of Jasper’s recovery," said Jon Mamela, chief commercial officer at Travel Alberta.

"This investment will help Jasper tourism operators expand their offerings while inviting travellers to come make new memories in this special place, supporting the community as it rebuilds."

The July wildfire in Jasper destroyed a third of town.

According to the province, Jasper accounts for 22 to 25 per cent of tourism expenditures in the Canadian Rockies.

"A quarter of the economy of Jasper is tourism, it's two million visitors a year, it's $300 million a year for the local economy," said Federal Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

"We have to make sure that to rebuild, not only are we rebuilding physically, but we also rebuild the reputation.

"The U.S. market is very important to Jasper, and a lot of markets in Europe, in Asia, and we want to make sure that we're doing what we need to do to tell (travellers) to come back, because we're ready to welcome them."

Mayor Richard Ireland says the funds from the province and the feds will be critical for Japer's recovery.

"The reputation of a visitor destination is absolutely critical," said Ireland. "We are resilient, we are ready to welcome the world back again."

"Tourism is returning, there is an air of optimism, businesses are reopening – not all of course –but those that do, every one is celebrated. It's one more step forward for the community"

Mike Day from Jasper restaurant Evil Dave's Grill says it has been a traumatic couple of months.

"We lost a home, we kept our business, our business is back up and running.

"Initially, when we opened – we were really fortunate that we didn't have any real damage from the fire – so the business was able to reopen quickly.

"At first it was a lot of local support, and then over time, as visitors started to arrive, we were able to pick up some different bus tours that had to change their itineraries."

He says it's nice to see so many community members back on their feet.

"Collectively, we're just trying to get through and be optimistic and look toward the future."