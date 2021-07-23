EDMONTON -- Jasper has been named one of the world’s great places of 2021 by Time Magazine.

The magazine released its list of the top 100 places they consider to be “extraordinary destinations to explore.”

Time Magazine described Jasper as the cabin capital of Canada.

“Jasper, Alberta, with more than 400 cabins, cottages and other individual lodgings, is the Great White North’s self-proclaimed cabin capital and the gateway to Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies,” the magazine said.

To develop the list, Time Magazine said it solicited nominations of towns, regions, cities, and regions from their international network of contributors. The list was released earlier this week.

Jasper was one of two spots in Canada that made the top 100 list. The other Canadian pick was the city of Winnipeg, for its cultural offerings.

@JasperNP has been recognized as one of the world's greatest places by @TIME!��

Read about the newly reconstructed Whistlers Campground and the many other attributes that make this place so special: https://t.co/NysQkMknhm — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) July 20, 2021

“We could have told you that Jasper is one of the greatest places in the world, but to have Jasper, AB recognized as one of the World’s 100 Greatest Places for 2021 by TIME is kind of a big deal,” Travel Alberta tweeted.

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted about the achievement and said that he cannot wait for the province to be able to allow international visitors the opportunity to visit the park again once borders reopen.

Jasper is one of the World’s Greatest Places according to @time!



Can’t wait to welcome visitors to Alberta after the borders reopen for safe travel. https://t.co/b9rb4QtoXI — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) July 21, 2021

Jasper joins the company of Paris, Tokyo, Madrid, Napa Valley, Venice, and Zurich, who were some of the other 100 spots recognized by Time Magazine.