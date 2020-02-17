EDMONTON -- After three years of waiting through renovations, hundreds of visitors got their first look inside the newly refurbished jasper Place Leisure Centre.

"It's wonderful. We are so excited to open the doors and have everybody come experience the new leisure center here at Jasper Place." said centre director Terresa Miller-Grayston.

Originally slated to take 18 months, the project ran into numerous setbacks, including the discovery of mold and asbestos that had to be removed.

"It's been such a long time coming, it's a relief to finally have it open. I think we saw from all the crowds just waiting to get in, there's a pent up demand in the west end for recreation facilities," said Ward 1 Coun. Andrew Knack.

Some of the changes to the centre include a new service counter and lobby, an inclusive change room, refinished pool basin and deck, refreshed male and female change rooms, and a new steam room. The pool also has had a new ceiling and filtration system installed.

"It's modern, it's bright, it's cheerful ... It's so wonderful to come in and see this facility." said Miller-Grayston.