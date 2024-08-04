EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Jasper resident tours pushed back to Monday after firefighter death

    Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were postponed because of a wildland firefighter's death.

    The 24-year-old Calgary man who worked at the Rocky Mountain House Fire Base died Saturday after he was injured by a falling tree.

    "﻿Alberta’s government is deeply saddened," a spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday.

    "Out of respect for the family, crew and all those impacted by this tragedy, the bus tours that were to take place today for Jasper residents are being postponed by 24 hours."

    The spokesperson said everyone who signed up for a tour should have been notified Saturday night and promised the government would contact them directly with any other information.

    Jasper residents and business owners have not yet seen the damage caused by a wildfire that breached the town on July 24 and burned down about 30 per cent of its buildings.

    Those whose properties sustained damage are being give priority access on the tours.

    Officials are expected to provide a wildfire update at 2 p.m. MT. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca. 

