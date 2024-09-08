Missing hiker in northern Alberta found safe

Mounties say a man who went missing while hiking Saturday west of Grande Prairie was found safe Sunday night.

The 31-year-old man from Beaverlodge, Alta., was hiking with friends at Red Willow Falls near the B.C. border just west of Elmworth when he was seperated from the group around 4 p.m.

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, RCMP reported he had been found safe.

No other details were given.