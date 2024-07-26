Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
3 p.m. MT: 'Several weeks' before Jasper residents can return: Smith
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
"It's still unsafe for people to return," Smith told reporters, adding that assessment work has to be "done building by building (and) house by house ... so it is a methodical process that ensures the safety of people and property."
She said damage is concentrated on the west side of town southwest of Miette Avenue.
Power and gas remain shut off at the townsite, but work to restore it is "being done as quickly as possible," said Smith.
She also pointed out "the hard work of the firefighters and front-line workers" protected Jasper from "even more damage."
The Alberta government is also "expediting (its) evacuation payment policy" for Jasper residents, said Smith, waiving the usual seven-day period.
2:30 p.m. MT: Ottawa, Alberta matching wildfire donations to Red Cross
Both the federal and provincial governments say they will match donations to the Canadian Red Cross to help people affected by wildfires in Alberta this year.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the appeal on Friday afternoon via social media, while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the provincial government will do the same.
The Red Cross introduced the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal on Thursday.
1 p.m. MT: 30% of town structures destroyed, say officials
Jasper National Park officials say about 30 per cent of the structures in the Town of Jasper were destroyed in this week's wildfire.
In a Friday afternoon update, officials reported 358 of the 1,113 structures in the townsite have been destroyed, adding all critical infrastructure "was successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."
Media are scheduled for a tour of the townsite today.
The estimated size of the fire is 36,000 hectares — about 360 square kilometres, an area slightly smaller than the City of Edmonton inside Anthony Henday Drive — a figure unchanged from Thursday night.
The fast-moving wildfire — when it reached the Jasper townsite Wednesday evening, officials reported it had moved 5 kilometres in 30 minutes — forced 25,000 people to flee the national park, which is one of six Alberta places designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.
12 p.m. MT: Premier to tour townsite Friday
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
Smith is also expected to give an update on firefighting efforts.
Cool wet weather overnight has helped fire crews, but the weekend forecast is for the heat to return.
Wildfires menacing the town flared up into towering walls of flame Wednesday night, breaching defences and destroying homes and businesses.
Critical infrastructure, including schools and the hospital, remain intact.
About 25,000 people had to flee Jasper National Park ahead of the fires Monday, including about 5,000 residents of the town.
- The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Celine Dion performs at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Beloved Canadian icon Celine Dion made her much-anticipated appearance during the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Canada's Christine Sinclair: 'We were never shown drone footage'
Canada soccer great Christine Sinclair said on Friday national team players were never shown drone footage during the more than two decades she was on the team, following a spying scandal that cast a shadow over the Canadians at the Paris Games.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn $146,000 for water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
Irish museum pulls Sinead O'Connor waxwork after just one day due to backlash
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
She couldn't stop thinking about the guy she met at the Athens Olympics. Then a message from him changed her life
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
-
Water restrictions remain as more wire snaps detected along feeder main
A city official says Calgary will remain under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while it investigates potential points of concern along its recently repaired feeder main.
-
Blue Line closed between City Hall and Marlborough for maintenance and repairs this weekend
The Blue Line will be closed between City Hall/Bow Valley College and Marlborough stations this weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat woman arrested by ALERT for 3rd time in a year
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
-
Lethbridge sees Crime Severity Index score spike by nearly seven per cent
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
-
Lethbridge businesses helping residents beat the heat
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
-
7-year-old boy bear sprayed in string of attacks sparks ‘concern’ from Saskatoon police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s taking bear spray attacks seriously after a string of incidents, one including a 7-year-old boy, earlier this week.
-
Saskatchewan's fire ban lifted due to cooler weather
Saskatchewan’s fire ban has been lifted as of noon on Friday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's fire ban lifted due to cooler weather
Saskatchewan’s fire ban has been lifted as of noon on Friday.
-
Regina man charged with sexual assault and luring of 16-year-old
A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Vancouver
-
Mounties say B.C. father missing with 4 children in violation of court order
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
'The winds picked up like crazy': Hundreds on evacuation orders in B.C.'s Central Kootenay region
Danika Hammond is one of hundreds of people forced to flee their homes this week as wildfires spread in B.C.'s Central Kootenay region.
-
B.C. port employers say foremen's union plans industry-wide strike vote
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to grow until rain, cooler temperatures arrive
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
-
Mounties say B.C. father missing with 4 children in violation of court order
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
B.C. port employers say foremen's union plans industry-wide strike vote
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.
Toronto
-
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
-
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
-
Toronto Zoo shares what led to 2-year-old giraffe’s death
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Celine Dion performs at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Beloved Canadian icon Celine Dion made her much-anticipated appearance during the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.
-
Montrealer living in Jasper hopes home will be spared from fire
As the wildfires continue to rage in Alberta, a Montreal man who has lived in Jasper for over 20 years watches anxiously, hoping his home will be speared.
-
Environmental activists target Montreal airport for third consecutive day
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
Atlantic
-
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Crews battle fire at NB Power generating station in Saint John
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn $146,000 for water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
-
Hundreds evacuated due to wildfires, smoke in Manitoba communities
The Manitoba government has confirmed hundreds of people have been evacuated to Winnipeg due to wildfires in the province.
-
'Absolute surprise': Winnipeg jazz legend Ron Paley awarded Order of Manitoba
A longtime fixture in the Manitoba music scene who has played with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra has been awarded the province's highest honour.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa studying private parking levy to help fund OC Transpo
The City of Ottawa is exploring the idea of imposing a levy on private parking spots to help fund OC Transpo operations.
-
Quebec joins Ontario in helping fight Jasper wildfires
The province of Quebec has joined Ontario in its efforts to help Alberta fight the wildfire that had reached Jasper National Park Wednesday.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
-
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Barrie
-
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
-
Multi-million-dollar road project continues in Gravenhurst
Work crews continue to pound away at a massive multi-million-dollar road project along Highway 169 in Gravenhurst.
Kitchener
-
Pierre Poilievre talks international students and safe drug supply at Kitchener stop
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre toured a Kitchener tech hub on Friday, where he spoke to CTV News Kitchener about his key campaign messages.
-
Developing
Developing Police investigating alleged armed robbery in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating a robbery in Cambridge.
-
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
London
-
Serious assault turned homicide after victim dies in hospital
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
-
The story behind the Eiffel Tower sculpture inside CF Masonville Place
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.
-
Sentencing hearing for man who crashed stolen pick-up and killed London woman
Earlier this year, 39-year-old Shawn Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a collision.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries
Chatham-Kent police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.
-
'Mourning as a community': The lasting legacy of Lakeshore Councillor Paddy Byrne
The flags across Lakeshore are at half-mast as the community mourns a champion.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Windsor doctor has privileges revoked after allegedly accessing newborn data for profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.