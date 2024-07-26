Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says

3 p.m. MT: 'Several weeks' before Jasper residents can return: Smith

Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."

"It's still unsafe for people to return," Smith told reporters, adding that assessment work has to be "done building by building (and) house by house ... so it is a methodical process that ensures the safety of people and property."

She said damage is concentrated on the west side of town southwest of Miette Avenue.

Power and gas remain shut off at the townsite, but work to restore it is "being done as quickly as possible," said Smith.

She also pointed out "the hard work of the firefighters and front-line workers" protected Jasper from "even more damage."

The Alberta government is also "expediting (its) evacuation payment policy" for Jasper residents, said Smith, waiving the usual seven-day period.

2:30 p.m. MT: Ottawa, Alberta matching wildfire donations to Red Cross

Both the federal and provincial governments say they will match donations to the Canadian Red Cross to help people affected by wildfires in Alberta this year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the appeal on Friday afternoon via social media, while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the provincial government will do the same.

The Red Cross introduced the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal on Thursday.

1 p.m. MT: 30% of town structures destroyed, say officials

Jasper National Park officials say about 30 per cent of the structures in the Town of Jasper were destroyed in this week's wildfire.

In a Friday afternoon update, officials reported 358 of the 1,113 structures in the townsite have been destroyed, adding all critical infrastructure "was successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."

Media are scheduled for a tour of the townsite today.

The estimated size of the fire is 36,000 hectares — about 360 square kilometres, an area slightly smaller than the City of Edmonton inside Anthony Henday Drive — a figure unchanged from Thursday night.

The fast-moving wildfire — when it reached the Jasper townsite Wednesday evening, officials reported it had moved 5 kilometres in 30 minutes — forced 25,000 people to flee the national park, which is one of six Alberta places designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.

12 p.m. MT: Premier to tour townsite Friday

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.

Smith is also expected to give an update on firefighting efforts.

Cool wet weather overnight has helped fire crews, but the weekend forecast is for the heat to return.

Wildfires menacing the town flared up into towering walls of flame Wednesday night, breaching defences and destroying homes and businesses.

Critical infrastructure, including schools and the hospital, remain intact.

About 25,000 people had to flee Jasper National Park ahead of the fires Monday, including about 5,000 residents of the town.

- The Canadian Press