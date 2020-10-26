EDMONTON -- Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss died on Monday at the age of 57.

So sorry to hear that legendary figure among the Oilers and Eskimos, Joey Moss, has passed away. My deepest condolences to the entire Moss family, those who worked with him for the Oilers and Eskimos, and all the people Joey touched. He was an unreal human being. A joy to meet. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 26, 2020

Deepest condolences to the Moss family, as well as the Eskimos and Oilers on the passing of Joey Moss. National anthems at Oiler games will never be the same without Joey singing his heart out beside the Oiler bench. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 27, 2020

The #Oilers organization is extremely saddened by the passing of our dear friend & colleague, the legendary Joey Moss.



Once an Oiler, always an Oiler.



RIP, Joey. ���� pic.twitter.com/KJSkN9oO9W — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 27, 2020

Moss captured Edmonton’s heart as the locker room attendant for the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Football Team for decades.

He was brought to the attention of the Oilers by none other than Wayne Gretzky, starting to work for the team in 1984-85.

Moss was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

His passing was acknowledged by the Edmonton Football Team, highlighting his impact on not only Edmonton but beyond.

"Edmonton lost a hero today. Joey’s bravery, humor, strength, work ethic and perseverance in our dressing room and in our community left indelible impressions that will live with us all," the team said in a statement.

"More than that, Joey endeared himself to everyone in our province, our country and beyond, no matter who they were. He was a symbol of what true teamwork is comprised of and we are all better for having known him. He touched us all."

In addition to his contribution to the sporting world, The Joey Moss Literacy Centre For Excellence was launched in 2019.