EDMONTON -- The Winnifred Stewart Association (WSA) has launched the Joey Moss Memorial Fund to continue Moss’ work of advocating for employment for people with disabilities.

“We’re really trying to cement the legacy he’s leaving around valuable employment for people with developmental disabilities,” said WSA CEO Sue Gilchrist.

“His impact has been absolutely huge for us. He has definitely left a legacy with our organization, his shoes are going to be really hard to fill.”

The organization helps people with developmental disabilities through their residential, community recreation and employment support programs. Moss became involved with the WSA when he moved into one of their homes in 2006.

“Joey’s story is pretty typical, he got to an age where his family couldn’t really support him anymore and he wanted to be more independent,” said Gilchrist.

By that time Moss had been with the Edmonton Oilers for over 20 years.

“Because of his involvement with the Oilers we actually ended up doing a pretty significant fundraising campaign when he was in with us and building a new building that now supports 12 individuals with developmental disabilities.”

In 2019, the WSA began the Joey Moss and Friends Golf Classic, giving people a chance to golf and spend time with Moss. In 2020, the event raised money for the Joey’s Home Trust 500K Campaign, which went towards renovating WSA residences.

“He was always willing to donate his time, donate his personality to a worthy cause,” said Gilchrist

Moss was also involved with the foundation’s Empties to WINN program. The program arranged for bottles to be collected at businesses and homes in the city and surrounding communities with proceeds going to the WSA.

“I’ll always remember his smile and the way he could make anyone’s day better just by saying hello and a few quick words. He was incredibly personable and his charm will be really, really missed,” said Gilchrist

The WSA is collecting donations for the memorial fund on their website.