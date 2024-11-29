Josh Classen's forecast: A few more cold and snowy days, then the deep freeze breaks

We'll close out November with two more frigid days and Sunday doesn't look much warmer.

But...we'll break out of the cold spell on Monday in the Edmonton area.

Regions further west will get into some milder temperatures by Sunday and eastern Alberta has to wait until Tuesday to see temperature return to average (or above).

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the Grande Prairie/Grande Cache and Whitecourt/Edson regions.

In general...about 20 to 30 cm of snow is expected by the end of Sunday with the bulk of that snow falling today and tonight.

Some areas near the B.C. border southwest of Grande Prairie could get upwards of 50 cm of snow by the end of the weekend.

Here in the Edmonton region, we'll see occasional periods of snow today and Saturday. There will be a series of moisture punches, the intensity will vary.

At times, it'll just be light flurries...then it'll get a bit heavier for a while...then it'll taper off before picking up again.

We're anticipating 2 to 5 cm of snow by the end of the day today and another 2 to 5 cm of snow on Saturday.

There's still a chance of a few scattered flurries on Sunday, but it's not expected to be anything significant for accumulation.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 2 to 5 cm likely.

Wind: E 10-15 - wind chill in the mid -20s through the day

High: -17

Tonight - Cloudy with periods of light snow.

9pm: -19

Saturday - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 2 to 5 cm likely.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -17

Sunday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -14

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon: -5

Evening: -1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain/snow. Risk of freezing rain.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -2