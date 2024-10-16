Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers and the cooldown begins
It doesn't look like it'll rain non-stop all day today. But, we have a few scattered showers in the area this morning and there's a very good chance of some showers this evening.
Most of the midday and afternoon hours should be dry, though. And...we'll probably even see a few sunny breaks this afternoon.
Temperatures will climb to the 11 or 12 degrees for a daytime high. That's cooler than the past few days, but no worse than average.
An area of low pressure moves into NE Alberta later today and that'll bring some steadier rain to the NE corner of the province tonight.
Behind that system, a cool NW flow develops for Thursday AND we'll have an Upper Trough moving in (cool air aloft).
That air is cold enough that NW Alberta could see some wet flurries Thursday.
We'll also have some gusty wind across most of central and northern Alberta Thursday.
In Edmonton - we should see a good amount of sunshine, with gusts to around 40 km/h starting midday and continuing through the afternoon.
It could also be our first single-digit daytime high of the season in the city.
Wind eases Friday, and we'll probably start the day with a touch of frost before getting to around 10 or 11 degrees in the afternoon.
So...Thursday's definitely the chilliest day of the week when you factor in both the temperature and the wind.
We get a short-lived push of warm air Saturday that'll have temperatures climbing to the mid teens.
Behind that, another Upper Trough sweeps in and next week we'll have daytime highs in the 2 to 8 degree range.
There continues to be a chance of some wet snow in the outlook for Monday. I think we'll probably get a bit of rain late Sunday and that MIGHT flip over to some wet flurries early Monday.
That's still several days out though, so I'm still not completely sold on it. We'll continue to watch & update in the coming days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy with a few scattered showers in the area this morning.
Sunny breaks this afternoon.
High: 12
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of evening showers.
9pm: 8
Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds. Wind becoming 20 gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 9
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 10
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 10
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain/snow mix.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 3
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers and the cooldown begins
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Billions of litres of Canadian milk were discarded in the last 12 years: research
Researchers say billions of litres of discarded Canadian milk has a massive financial, environmental and nutritional impact.
Next Canada Child Benefit payment is this week: What families need to know
The next payment for the Canada Child Benefit is set to land in bank accounts this Friday, according to the Canada Revenue Agency
Serena Williams says she had a benign cyst removed from her neck and 'all is OK'
Serena Williams says she had a benign branchial cyst "the size of a small grapefruit" removed from her neck and "all is OK."
DND confirms unexploded bombs from Second World War buried in popular Ottawa hiking area
The Department of National Defence confirms unexploded bombs from the Second World War lie buried inside the Mer Bleue Bog, a popular hiking and skiing area in Ottawa’s east end.
Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra
At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.
Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in chilly Sea of Okhotsk describes his ordeal
A Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in a small inflatable boat in the Sea of Okhotsk described Wednesday how he survived by battling shivering cold and drinking rain water.
Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic: just-released report
An expert panel of doctors and researchers say Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and take action before the next health emergency strikes.
Air India passengers get a lift from RCAF after bomb scare forces landing in Nunavut
More than 200 Air India passengers should be on the ground in Chicago this morning after their flight was diverted to Nunavut due to a bomb threat.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian killed by CTrain near Bridgeland station
A pedestrian has died in a collision involving the CTrain between Bridgeland and Franklin LRT stations on Wednesday morning, police said.
-
Fraud, money laundering charges laid against Airdrie man
RCMP have arrested an Airdrie man accused of fraud and laundering money.
-
Industry leaders, politicians attend productivity conference in Calgary
A Calgary conference is set to look at how Canada has fallen behind in terms of productivity and how the situation can be turned around.
Lethbridge
-
Health-care advocate says new primary care agency won't fix Lethbridge doctor shortage
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'Always a promise ... always a deficit': Sask. Party platform overstates future revenue, economist says
The Saskatchewan Party unveiled its $1.2 billion election platform on Saturday, which is largely built on tax relief and affordability.
-
Sask. man charged with impaired driving in rollover that left 15-year-old boy dead
A La Ronge-area man faces impaired driving charges after a highway rollover that left a teenage boy dead on Saturday.
-
Where to watch tonight's Saskatchewan Leaders' Debate
Here's where you wan watch Wednesday nights Leaders' Debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck.
Regina
-
Where to watch tonight's Saskatchewan Leaders' Debate
Here's where you wan watch Wednesday nights Leaders' Debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck.
-
A look back at Saskatchewan's first broadcasted debate
The stage is set at Saskatchewan's Legislative Building for the 2024 Leaders Debate. The event follows a tradition of broadcast events that began all the way back in 1957.
-
'Always a promise ... always a deficit': Sask. Party platform overstates future revenue, economist says
The Saskatchewan Party unveiled its $1.2 billion election platform on Saturday, which is largely built on tax relief and affordability.
Vancouver
-
Mounties to provide new details in search for missing Vancouver Island woman
Mounties are expected to release new details Wednesday about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
B.C. election: Advance polls open for final day
Advance polls close at 8 p.m. Thursday after record numbers of B.C. voters cast an early ballot on previous days.
-
'Threats will not deter us': B.C. Sikhs react to RCMP allegations linking India to violent crimes in Canada
Members of B.C.’s Sikh community are speaking out following the stunning RCMP allegations that Indian diplomats are linked to violent crimes on Canadian soil.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties to provide new details in search for missing Vancouver Island woman
Mounties are expected to release new details Wednesday about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
Eby, Rustad hold campaign events on Vancouver Island as election day nears
Leaders of the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives will be on Vancouver Island today for campaign events on the last day of advanced voting before British Columbia's provincial election on Saturday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx memo reveals senior-level shakeup amid stalled Toronto transit projects
Metrolinx has made significant changes to its senior leadership team as the provincial transit agency struggles to get two light rail projects on track, a new memo obtained by CTV News Toronto shows.
-
Man charged with stealing $260K from the LCBO
Peel police say a man who allegedly stole nearly $260,000 worth of goods from the LCBO over the past year is facing charges.
-
Toronto to get new area code in 2025. Here is what you need to know.
Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.
Montreal
-
Police arrest suspect after man killed on Montreal Metro platform
Montreal police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 37-year-old man on the platform of the Guy-Concordia Metro station.
-
Bilingual Quebec communities lose bid to suspend application of language law rules
Bilingual Quebec municipalities have lost their bid to have several parts of the government's French-language reform suspended while their case makes its way through the courts.
-
MISSING PEOPLE
MISSING PEOPLE Montreal police search for missing mother and son from Saint-Leonard
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a mother and son — Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, 76, and Giuseppe Arcuri, 59 — last seen Tuesday morning and are worried about their safety.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches doctor retirement bonus to boost recruitment and retention
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a new retirement benefit for doctors based on their years of service in the province.
-
CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with N.B. party leaders tonight
Three of New Brunswick’s provincial party leaders will take part in a roundtable discussion hosted by CTV Atlantic tonight.
-
N.B. election: 110,364 votes cast at advance polls, surpassing pre-pandemic turnout
Advance polls in the New Brunswick election brought out 110,364 eligible voters on Saturday and Tuesday, surpassing pre-pandemic advance voter turnout.
Winnipeg
-
Assault at correctional centre sends man to hospital: Brandon police
One man was taken to the hospital last month following an attack at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
-
Store employee arrested following assault of alleged shoplifter: WPS
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
-
'We're all in this together': Manitoba preparing for respiratory virus season
As we enter flu season, the Manitoba government announced a strategy to keep the strain off the health-care system and help Manitobans stay healthy.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman facing charges in fatal crash on Hwy. 417 last spring: OPP
An Ottawa woman, 25, is facing criminal charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa’s west end last spring left one child dead and seriously injured others, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
DND confirms unexploded bombs from Second World War buried in popular Ottawa hiking area
The Department of National Defence confirms unexploded bombs from the Second World War lie buried inside the Mer Bleue Bog, a popular hiking and skiing area in Ottawa’s east end.
-
VIA Rail warns of delays on Quebec City-Ottawa-Toronto corridor due to speed restrictions
People travelling on VIA Rail trains through Ottawa are being warned of potential delays of up to an hour due to new restrictions imposed by Canadian National Railway, the company that owns the tracks.
Northern Ontario
-
Police searching for suspect in fatal crash that killed three near Parry Sound
Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect charged near Parry Sound with impaired driving causing three deaths who failed to show up for court.
-
One person killed in side-by-side crash near Elliot Lake
A 61-year-old was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on a gravel road north of Elliot Lake.
-
Man acquitted on impaired driving charge near Sudbury, Ont., because of Charter breaches
Impaired driving charges against a Brampton, Ont., man have been dismissed after his lawyer successfully argued that his Charter rights were breached during his Sudbury-area arrest.
Barrie
-
Search continues for suspect in gas station shooting after victim dies
Police have yet to make an arrest following a fatal shooting at a gas station in Amaranth Township last week that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.
-
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Springwater Township
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Springwater Township that they say happened over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
Man's arrest during church service results in half-a-dozen charges
Man wanted by southern Ontario police allegedly found intoxicated at Midland church service.
Kitchener
-
Trial begins for man accused of killing his grandmother Viola Erb
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother in 2022, has pled not guilty to second-degree murder.
-
Woman fatally shot at Stratford, Ont. home
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
-
17 Chihuahuas found abandoned roadside near Turkey Point
More than a dozen Chihuahuas were found abandoned in crates at the side of a rural road last month.
London
-
Biggest project in 'a generation': Council approves massive Legacy Village at former psychiatric hospital lands
London City Council has approved what is believed to be one of the largest residential development project proposals in the province.
-
'I’ve seen more than I’d like to have': Residents call for change following weekend fatal crash
Residents are rallying for change in Lambton County following a fatal crash.
-
Owen Sound restaurant owner to be honoured
After consultation with the Rahman family, it was agreed that the tree would be planted at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre property.
Windsor
-
Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor and Essex County.
-
137 tickets issued during blitz in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police were cracking down on drivers over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Neighbourhood safety plans launch as part of SSNAPP Project
Neighbourhood safety plans are launching for several Windsor communities.