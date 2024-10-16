Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers and the cooldown begins

It doesn't look like it'll rain non-stop all day today. But, we have a few scattered showers in the area this morning and there's a very good chance of some showers this evening.

Most of the midday and afternoon hours should be dry, though. And...we'll probably even see a few sunny breaks this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to the 11 or 12 degrees for a daytime high. That's cooler than the past few days, but no worse than average.

An area of low pressure moves into NE Alberta later today and that'll bring some steadier rain to the NE corner of the province tonight.

Behind that system, a cool NW flow develops for Thursday AND we'll have an Upper Trough moving in (cool air aloft).

That air is cold enough that NW Alberta could see some wet flurries Thursday.

We'll also have some gusty wind across most of central and northern Alberta Thursday.

In Edmonton - we should see a good amount of sunshine, with gusts to around 40 km/h starting midday and continuing through the afternoon.

It could also be our first single-digit daytime high of the season in the city.

Wind eases Friday, and we'll probably start the day with a touch of frost before getting to around 10 or 11 degrees in the afternoon.

So...Thursday's definitely the chilliest day of the week when you factor in both the temperature and the wind.

We get a short-lived push of warm air Saturday that'll have temperatures climbing to the mid teens.

Behind that, another Upper Trough sweeps in and next week we'll have daytime highs in the 2 to 8 degree range.

There continues to be a chance of some wet snow in the outlook for Monday. I think we'll probably get a bit of rain late Sunday and that MIGHT flip over to some wet flurries early Monday.

That's still several days out though, so I'm still not completely sold on it. We'll continue to watch & update in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few scattered showers in the area this morning.

Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 12

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of evening showers.

9pm: 8

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds. Wind becoming 20 gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 3